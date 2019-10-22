5A
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Dorman
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Sumter
6. Clover
7. River Bluff
8. Carolina Forest
9. T. L. Hanna
10. Gaffney
Receiving votes: Laurens, Goose Creek
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Daniel
3. South Pointe
4. AC Flora
5. Eastside
6. Belton Honea-Path
7. (tie) Wren
7. (tie) Wilson
9. Hartsville
10. Greenville
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Walhalla, Travelers Rest
Class 3A
1. Chapman (11)
2. Aynor
3. Gilbert
4. Camden
5. Dillon
6. Wade Hampton
7. Chester
8. May River
9. Union County
10. Strom Thurmond
Others receiving votes: Marion, Newberry, Woodruff
2A
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Southside Christian
4. Oceanside Collegiate
5. Saluda
6. Timberland
7. Andrew Jackson
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
9. Gray Collegiate
10. Woodland
Also receiving votes- Mullins, Andrews, St. Joe’s, Whale Branch
1A
1. Wagener-Salley (7)
2. Green Sea Floyds (4)
3. Lamar
4. (tie) Blackville-HIlda, C.E. Murray
6. Lake View
7. Branchville
8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
9. Whitmire
10. Ridge Spring-Monetta
Others receiving votes- Baptist Hill, Cross, Denmark-Olar
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News & Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Geoff Preston, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin, MyHorryNews.com; Kyle Dawson, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; ; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; ; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Skyler Rolstad, Greenwood Index-Journal; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times & Democrat.
