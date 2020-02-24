SUMTER, S.C. – Monday’s third-round Class 4A playoff matchup at Crestwood couldn’t have started much worse for the Wilson girls’ basketball team.
It also couldn’t have ended in much more heart-breaking fashion.
The Tigers rallied from 21 points down in the first half to pull even with just over three minutes to play – only to watch the Knights finish on a 12-3 run mostly from the free-throw line in a 58-49 loss.
The Tigers finished the season 22-4, with two of those loses coming to Crestwood. The Knights (22-5) will take on North August on Friday in the Class 4A lower state title game at the Florence Center.
“We came out slow and they hit a couple 3s,” Wilson coach Jessica Gerald said of the start of the game. “We fought back, but we just couldn’t get it at the end.
“I felt like it could have gone either way.”
It certainly seemed so when Loyal McQueen sank one of two free-throw attempts with 3:11 remaining to tie the game at 46-46 with momentum firmly in Wilson' corner.
But that was the final spark for the Tigers, it turned out. Crestwood wound up going to the free-throw line seven times for 14 attempts in the final three minutes as leading scorer Cece Wells connected on 11 of 16 shots from the line in the fourth quarter.
Wells had 24 points for Crestwood, including 13 in the fourth quarter. She scored all but two of the Knights' points in the final quarter – with only one basket.
“A lot of fouls were called,” Gerald said. “It kind of took us out of the game.”
The ending was especially hard to take considering the hole the Tigers had climbed out of following a poor start. Shania Davis sank two early 3-point shots for the Knights, and when the first buzzer sounded, Wilson found itself down 21-5. Davis had 10 of her 16 points in the opening eight minutes.
Rebounding was a big reason why as Crestwood limited the Tigers’ second-chance opportunities by a 12-2 margin on the boards.
Wilson played things a little closer in the second quarter, but still trailed 35-16 entering the break.
“We just told the girls that we weren’t out of it,” Gerald said of her halftime talk. “We told them to keep fighting and keep fighting.”
That’s exactly what the Tigers did, led by Chase Hayes. She scored nine of her game-high 25 points in the third quarter, and after connecting on just one 3-pointer in the first half, the Tigers sank three in the third behind McQueen, Arriyona Rogers and Kayla Washington.
Two were part of an 11-0 run to start the quarter as Wilson cut the deficit to 35-27 before the Knights got their first basket. It was 43-34 entering the fourth when Washington and Taren Dubose connected from beyond the arc, with Washington bringing the Tigers within 46-45 before McQueen’s tying shot.
In her final high school game, the senior standout finished with nine points.
“Heckuva career,” Gerald said of McQueen, who finished with more than 2,000 points for her career. “She’s got nothing to hang her head about.”
Rogers and Washington each had six points for Wilson.
W;5;11;18;15;–;49
C;21;14;8;15;–;58
WILSON (49)
Chase Hayes 25, McQueen 9, A. Rogers 6, K Washington 6, Dubose 3.
CRESTWOOD (58)
Cece Wells 24, Shania Davis 16, Farmer 6, Nichols 4, A. Washington 3, Young 2, Johnson 2.
RECORDS: W 22-4. C 22-5.
