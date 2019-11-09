KELLEYTOWN, S.C. – He could laugh about it afterward, albeit quietly, but Hartsville High School coach Jeff Calabrese knew his team was fortunate Friday against South Aiken.
Despite four turnovers, the Red Foxes shut South Aiken out in the second half of a 28-16 victory at Kelleytown Stadium in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
“South Aiken has been snake-bitten all year,” Calabrese said. “They’ve got a really good football team. They just couldn’t find a way to win a lot of games. Giving them four gifts like that in a playoff game is kind of scary. But our kids found a way to win, and you've got to give them credit for finding a way. No matter how ugly or pretty, you advance to another round.”
Hartsville improved to 8-3 on the season with its fifth consecutive victory. It will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beaufort. The Eagles are just 4-5 on the year, but they finished 3-0 in Region 7-4A and earned a first-round bye.
The Red Foxes probably will need a similar defensive effort like the one they got against the Thoroughbreds. South Aiken’s scores were set up by a long first-quarter punt that changed field position and a screen pass in the second quarter that resulted in a touchdown.
Otherwise, Hartsville didn’t give up a lot as it held South Aiken to less than 100 yards rushing and less than 175 yards passing. The Red Foxes held the Thoroughbreds to 18 yards of offense in the third quarter and 80 in the fourth.
“They hit us on a couple plays,” Calabrese said. “It wasn’t like we were playing bad defense. We were just giving up points. Offense put them in a bad hole ... early in the first quarter, but really we were playing good defense, and I think finding a way to play a great second half certainly helped.”
Hartsville also got a big night on the ground from quarterback Owen Taylor. The junior carried the ball 18 times for 124 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He also found Tate Hawkins for a 39-yard scoring strike in the second quarter that put the Red Foxes up 14-7 at the time.
But South Aiken quarterback E.J. Hickson found Jonathan Burns on a 47-yard screen play that resulted in a TD on the next drive. Then the first of Hartsville’s turnovers came on a batted interception that set the Thoroughbreds up at the Hartsville 42-yard line.
They scored on a 25-yard field goal by Ethan Youman to take a 16-14 halftime lead.
But it was all Hartsville afterward. Despite two more fumbles in the third quarter (and a third that was negated by a penalty), the Red Foxes went back up for good on Darian McMillan’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the third quarter.
The defense did its part in the fourth quarter – stopping the Thoroughbreds on a fourth-down play at the Red Foxes' 27-yard line and again on another drive that stalled at midfield. Dariyan Pendergrass put the game away moments later on a 48-yard touchdown run. He finished with 82 yards on the ground.
“They did a really good job defensively,” Calabrese said. “They showed something they hadn’t really done all year, kind of gave us a curveball. Then we lost two offensive linemen throughout the game, so it was a big adjustment for us. We were just missing on some things, and that comes with experience.”
Hickson threw for 164 yards to lead South Aiken, and junior linebacker Tracey Gamble had a big night after recovering two of Hartsville’s fumbles and coming away with the pick.
SA;7;9;0;0;–;16
H;7;7;8;6;–;28
FIRST QUARTER
SA – Jesse Sanders 6 run (Ethan Youman kick), 6:32.
H – Owen Taylor 6 run (Chase Elsessler kick), 0:53.
SECOND QUARTER
H – Tate Hawkins 39 pass from Owen Taylor (Elsessler kick), 7:21.
SA – Jonathan Burns 47 pass from E.J. Hickson (Youman kick failed), 5:20.
SA – Youman 25 FG, 0:25.
THIRD QUARTER
H – Darian McMillan 1 run (Taylor run), 1:25.
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Dariyan Pendergrass 48 run (Taylor run failed), 1:17.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – SA: Nequel Martin 16-74; E.J. Hickson 6-(-1); Jesse Sanders 1-6, TD. H: Owen Taylor 18-124, TD; Dariyan Pendergrass 8-82, TD; Darian McMillan 10-62, TD; J’Shawn Anderson 7-18.
PASSING – SA: E.J. Hickson 15-34-164, TD; Jonathan Burns 0-1-0. H: Owen Taylor 4-9-86, TD, INT.
RECEIVING – SA: Jesse Sanders 3-55; Jonathan Burns 1-47, TD; Nequel Martin 1-14; Dallas McKeever 6-11; Devionne Burnett 2-9; Ryan Mayes 1-10. H: Tate Hawkins 1-39, TD; J’Shawn Anderson 1-29; Roddi Morris 1-15; Dariyan Pendergrass 1-3.
