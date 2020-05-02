Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Growing up in Whitmire, David Prince spent many a summer’s day picking up pieces of wood for his father while building their winter fireplace supply.
“When I had to pick up those big pieces, I’d have to lift them right, and my father would correct me when I did it wrong,” Prince said. “That’s hillbilly weightlifting.”
That resonated with Prince, who went on to be a three-year president of the South Carolina High School Strength Coaches Association (2014-17). In July, the organization will return the favor at Greenville by inducting Prince into its hall of fame.
“It’s a big deal,” Prince said. “It’s a group of guys that people would think might have the biggest egos in the world. But they’re actually the most humble. It’s a good group of guys, and to be recognized by them is a big honor.”
Prince, who resigned in November as South Florence’s football coach after having guided the Bruins since 2012, became involved with the SCHSSCA as a Bruins assistant after then-coach Ken Cribb asked him in the early 2000s.
South went on to host state weightlifting meets in 2003 and ’04.
Prince even coached four state weight-lifting champions from South Florence (Darrell Brown, Brandon Lewis, Darnell Williams and Tyshon Jones).
“We didn’t have a lot of the amenities at South Florence that a lot of bigger schools had,” Prince said. “But we still got the most out of our players on the field and in strength competitions. I think that earned everybody’s respect, considering we hadn’t been that involved with weightlifting competitions before that.”
The three state weightlifting meets during Prince’s presidency were at Lexington High School, where real-time, digital scoring was implemented.
“Monitors throughout the gym was synced to all our scorekeepers,” Prince said. “People could go to the screen and see where they were. In the past, it was all pencil and paper.”
Prince talked more about the organization’s progress.
“Our association is one of the biggest in the country with our involvement with the amount of schools and athletes in our state meets every year,” Prince said. “Most of the years, we had between 450 and 550 competitors. Although college coaches couldn’t be there, the gym was slammed with people — mostly just fans and parents.”
