FLORENCE -- David Prince informed the Morning News this morning he has resigned as South Florence's football coach.
Prince emailed the Morning News the following statement:
"I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the community of South Florence, which I have been proud to serve for 20 years of my career. I am appreciative for Dr. Allie Brooks, Dr. Neil Vincent, and Mike Watts who took a chance on hiring me as head football coach in 2012," Prince stated. "I also want to thank Athletic Director Bob Wilson and Principal Kim Mack for their support since taking over their roles. However, I have decided to resign as football coach at South Florence High School. I am very frustrated with how we have competed in the last few years, as my goal has been to win a state championship. We were very fortunate to have come close in 2013 and 2014, but with being one of the smallest schools in the new 5A classification, I feel like our level of competitiveness has fallen off. I am so thankful for the relationships of our players and coaches…..they are the ones I will truly miss the most.
"A special thanks goes out to South Florence Baptist Church, who has adopted our team for the last 11 years," he added. "I am originally from the upstate of SC, and my wife from Florence. With the timing of my wife losing both her parents in the last 4 months, and my middle son being a senior at SFHS, we feel like this is the appropriate time for our family to make a change."
The Bruins finished this past season 4-7, losing in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs to Goose Creek. Prince, who had been the Bruins' coach since 2012, finishes his career as the Bruins' coach with a 53-41 record.
In 2014, Prince coached South Florence to the Class 4A, Division II state semifinals and finished that season with a 12-2 record. In 2013, when South reached the quarterfinals, the Bruins ended that campaign at 12-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.