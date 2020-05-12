West Florence vs. South Florence

West Florence head coach Daryl Jarvis talks with his team during a time out during the West Florence vs. South Florence boys basketball game on February 7, 2020, in Florence, SC.

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Daryl Jarvis is leaving his position of boys' basketball coach at West Florence to take over the same position, in addition to assistant athletic director, at Dreher High School.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway."

