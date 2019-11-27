FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington had blown an eight-point lead, and coach Anthony Heilbronn had seen enough.
It was time to have a talk with his Falcons, who trailed 39-36 with just more than seven minutes left in Wednesday’s Turkey Shootout championship game.
“I told them we had to respond,” Heilbronn said. “I told my guys we looked scared. It’s a game of basketball, and we’ve got to respond. If something turns over or something bad happens, just respond. It’s OK, move on. We’ll be all right.
“And they responded really well.”
Boy did the Falcons ever, using an 8-0 run to set the tone for a 61-55 win at West Florence High School.
After the Stallions used a 12-1 run for their 39-36 advantage, the Falcons’ Tre’Quan Scott sank back-to-back 3-pointers. Soon after that, Darlington took control for good.
With the score tied at 47, tournament MVP Deuce Hudson sank two free throws that gave the Falcons their lead for good. What happened after that was textbook Darlington basketball when 3-pointers by Scott and Hudson stretched the lead to 55-47. Scott and Hudson finished Wednesday’s game with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
“We had been struggling with shooting the ball all season,” said Heilbronn, whose team made eight 3-pointers Wednesday. “But we hit them tonight when we had to. That’s all that matters.”
The Stallions never recovered.
Wednesday marked a measure of redemption for the Falcons, who lost 62-59 to Keenan in last year’s Turkey Shootout final. And it was Hudson, a freshman, who led the way. After his layup brought Darlington within 26-23 to end the first half, he scored the Falcons’ first six points of the second half for a 30-27 advantage.
“The goal was to win the game, get my teammates more involved,” Hudson said. “Score and pass, do everything that I need to do to help us win the game.”
After that helped Darlington build its first eight-point lead at 35-27, LeBron Thomas and Daveon Thomas sparked the Stallions during their 12-1 run. LeBron Thomas finished with 23 points, followed by Daveon Thomas with 19.
Darlington’s response, however, was something Heilbronn considers a building block for his young team.
“It’s huge,” he said. “Our team is extremely young. My point guard is a freshman, I’ve even got an eighth-grader on varsity. I have two guys with varsity playing experience from last year (Scott, Daniel Perkins), so we’re extremely young.”
Age was of no relevance this week, however, as Hudson’s jump shot at the buzzer gave Darlington its 58-56 win in Monday’s semifinal against West Florence.
“He’s huge,” Heilbronn said. “He’s the reason we’re here. If it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be playing tonight.”
NOTE: Only a tournament MVP was named. There is no all-tournament team.
LC 23 32 -- 55
D 26 35 -- 61
DARLINGTON (61)
Dubose 7, Deuce Hudson 16, Polk 5, Perkins 4, Bowens 4, Lewis 6, Scott 18, Gary 1.
LEE CENTRAL (55)
Kelly 2, Daveon Thomas 19, Holloman 9, LeBron Thomas 23, Perry 2.
RECORD: D 3-0, LC 2-1.
