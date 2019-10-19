DARLINGTON, S.C. — Diego Martin 32-yard field goal with four minutes left was the difference in Darlington's 10-9 win Friday against Class 4A's seventh-ranked team, North Myrtle Beach.
Darlington tied the score at 7 with a Tyrone Perkins touchdown.
The win breaks a 735-day winless streak, The Falcons' last win before Friday was 38-35 against Lakewood on Oct. 13, 2017.
The Falcons improve to 1-7 overall, 1-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
