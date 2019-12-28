FLORENCE, S.C. – In a month-long, four-game series that had just about every twist and turn, Darlington made sure it got the last laugh against West Florence.
Coach Anthony Heilbronn’s Falcons swarmed the court Saturday with pressure defense and were lights out from the field, winning 63-41 in the Pepsi Carolina Classic’s fifth-place game at the Florence Center.
In a rematch of last year’s Carolina Classic championship game which coach Daryl Jarvis’ Knights won, Darlington took control early and made sure there would be no dramatic ending each team got to enjoy in their first two meetings. In Game 1, Darlington’s Deuce Hudson sank a buzzer-beating jumper for a 58-56 victory in the Turkey Shootout semifinals. Then in Game 2 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., a clutch defensive play by West preserved a 40-38 win.
On Dec. 20, however, West rolled to a 70-54 victory on the Falcons’ home floor before Darlington could avenge that at the Florence Center.
In this final meeting of the season, Darlington forced West into nine turnovers by halftime while the Falcons sank five 3-pointers.
“We told them if we pressured (West Florence) and did what we do, we’d be OK,” said Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn, whose team finished with seven 3-pointers Saturday and improved to 10-3. “We needed stops defensively. They came to our gym last week and scored 70 and could have easily scored more. We knew today that defense would be where the game was won.”
While setting up easy buckets, Darlington made that extra pass. Javorius Williams’ pass to Daniel Perkins resulted in a first-quarter layup, and Deuce Hudson’s assist to Tre’Quan Scott late in the second resulted in a 3-pointer that gave Darlington a 36-19 lead.
Before that, Darlington led 5-0 and built, 21-10, early in the second quarter on Perkins’ inside basket.
Heilbronn said last week’s lopsided loss to West was a big factor for that strong start.
“That was personal for us,” Heilbronn said. “That’s our gym, and it was close to a sellout and we came out and laid an egg that day. And that was embarrassing to us. We wanted some redemption.”
Just as the Falcons threatened to increase Saturday's lead to 20 points in the first half, a 3-pointer by West’s Shaquielle White brought the Knights within 14.
That Darlington lead, however, did reach 20 on Kyreese Polk’s putback for a 61-41 lead with 1:26 left in the game. Then, a Jalen Samuel layup made it even more convincing a short time later, accounting for the final score.
“It’s just hard to play a team four times,” Jarvis said. “I don’t think we were interested. Mentally, we were kind of just looking past it and toward region. But Darlington did shoot well coming out.”
Darlington freshman guard Deuce Hudson scored a game-high 14 points while adding five assists and three rebounds. Teammates Qua’liek Lewis and Tre’Quan Scott added 11 points each, and Davion Bowens added six points, along with three rebounds and four blocks.
West was led by Braxton Taylor’s 11 points.
D 19 17 12 15 -- 63
WF 10 12 12 7 -- 41
DARLINGTON (63)
Deuce Hudson 14, Polk 4, Perkins 6, Bowens 6, Samuel 2,Qua’liek Lewis 11, Williams 8, Tre’Quan Scott 11, Ham 1.
WEST FLORENCE (41)
Brigman 2, Shaquielle White 7, Shakeem White 3, Cunningham 3, Williamson 3, Cooper 7, Braxton Taylor 11.
RECORDS: D 10-3, WF 8-5.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.