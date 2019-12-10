DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington girls' basketball team led 17-2 after the first quarter and never looked back during Tuesday's 49-14 win.
“We talked about it in practice yesterday, getting off to a good start and playing good, solid, man-to-man defense,” Knox said. “We wanted to get out and run and finish on the run.”
That, the Falcons did, as Ari McPhail led the way with 13 points, followed by Shaniya Jackson with 10.
“I like how we had good ball movement on the floor,” Knox said. “I think that was very critical. We’ve got to keep the same tempo up all season long.”
LC 2 2 5 5 — 14
D 17 19 6 7 — 49
LAKE CITY (14)
Montgomery 2, Clark 2, Frierson 7, Davis 3.
DARLINGTON (49)
Asani Davis 6, Trezure Montgomery 7, Ari McPhail 13, Shaniya Jackson 10, Gee 4, Andrews 2, Joseph 5, Weatherford 2.
RECORD: D 4-1.
