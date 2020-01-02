Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two days into the new year, the Darlington boys were where they wanted to be — on the court.
“They were off Sunday and Monday. We gave them Tuesday morning for practice, and then they came in last night,” Falcons coach Anthony Heilbronn said. “These boys, they want to be in the gym all the time. I’ve got to run them out a lot of the time.”
In Thursday’s first round of the third annual Too Tough To Tame Tourney, the Falcons were the ones running Central out of the gym with a 74-46 victory.
Up next for Darlington is defending SCISA Class A state champion Clarendon Hall in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. today. If the Falcons win, they will be 3-0 in this tournament’s final.
“Clarendon Hall is very big and athletic, but they don’t go very deep on their bench. And we run,” Heilbronn said. “So, we’re going to find out if their size is going to come out on top or our running, up-tempo pace. It’s a matter of what dictates the game.”
On Thursday, Darlington sure dictated the pace from the start with a 23-9 first quarter.
Six of those points came from Qua’liek Lewis, who finished Thursday’s game with 14 points. He made three first-half 3-pointers.
“(Lewis) got off to a good start, and he’s just a sophomore,” Heilbronn said. “We made a recent change, putting him in the starting lineup during the Pepsi Carolina Classic for a little extra scoring punch. And it has paid off very well for us.”
Darlington (11-3), which made eight 3-pointers for the game, was also led by Deuce Hudson with 13 points.
But what Heilbronn also liked was his bench’s energy — especially after senior Jacques Brown scored his lone two points late in the fourth quarter.
“That’s something I preach to my guys,” Heilbronn said. “Whether you’re playing or not, get active and support your teammates. They’re happy to see when their teammates are doing well. They went crazy after (Brown) scored. That tells you all you need to know about how they care for each other. And that’s what matters to me.”
C 9 14 12 11 — 46
D 23 22 17 12 — 74
CENTRAL (46)
Houston 3, Jay Sowell 16, Price 8, Clark 3, Knight 8, Rushing 8.
DARLINGTON (74)
Dubose 5, Deuce Hudson 13, Polk 2, Perkins 6, Bowens 8, Samuel 2, Qua’liek Lewis 14, Williams 5, Scott 3, Ham 8, Brown 2, Gary 6.
