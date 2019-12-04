DARLINGTON, S.C. — After Crestwood got within 29-25 with 6:38 left in Wednesday’s first quarter, that served as more than points for the Knights.
For the Darlington Falcons, that served as a light switch that sparked them to build a big lead before holding on for a 52-48 victory Wednesday night.
Jonah Ham, fresh off the school’s cross-country squad, had a lot to do with that as he scored seven of his 10 points during that pivotal third quarter.
“(Ham) didn’t have the reps, but we knew he had the ability, and then he came off the bench there and scored seven or eight points during a really important part of the game,” Darlington coach Anthony Heilbronn said of Ham, who made a huge 3-pointer during that third quarter that shifted the momentum toward his team.
Tre’Quan Scott added 11 points, and the Falcons are 5-0.
“I’m surprised,” Heilbronn said. “If you had told me that three weeks ago, I’d say you were lying to me.”
After Crestwood got within four, Darlington delivered the response its coach wanted.
“We’re responded,” Heilbronn said. “We’re young, very inexperienced. We could have quit, but we didn’t. We hung in there and battled. And, as a result of that, we were able to squeak one out.”
But not without a furious Crestwood charge after Darlington built a 43-27 lead with 6:38 left.
“What stuck out to me was veterans making bad turnovers during that time,” Heilbronn said.
C 8 12 7 21 — 48
D 15 11 13 13 — 52
DARLINGTON (52)
Keenan Dubose 2, Hudson 8, Polk 3, Perkins 6, Bowens 5, Lewis 4, Williams 3, Tre’Quan Scott 11, Jonah Ham 10.
GIRLS
Crestwood 46
Darlington 37
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Falcons staged a late, fourth-quarter rally, but the Knights pulled back away.
The difference was Crestwood building a 35-26 lead going into the final quarter.
The Falcons were led by Shaniya Jackson with 15 points, followed by Sommer Joseph with 13.
C 7 17 11 11 — 46
D 6 11 9 11 — 37
CRESTWOOD (46)
Ashanti Washington 12, Cece Wells 17, Johnson 2, Davis 1, Farmer 2, Young 5, Nichols 1, Jackson 4
DARLINGTON (37)
McPhail 2, Shaniya Jackson 15, Jones 2, Gee 5, Johnson 5, Sommer Joseph 13.
