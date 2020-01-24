Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — It was rivalry time, and Darlington boys’ basketball coach Anthony Heilbronn made sure his Falcons remembered that before charging the court for pregame warmups.
“I told them it’s Wilson. That’s our rival, and if you can’t get up for that, you can’t get up for anything,” Heilbronn said.
His team sensed that urgency by building a 26-15 halftime lead and winning 53-40 Friday night on the Tigers’ home court.
In a rematch of last year’s Class 4A lower-state final that Wilson won, Darlington took command in the second quarter on a 14-7 run.
“We wanted to have a good start, defensively, because we know we don’t do well in high-scoring affairs,” said Heilbronn, whose team improved to 15-5 overall and 3-2 in Region 6-4A. “So we needed that good start on defense.”
With one of the Falcons’ top scorers, Qua’liek Lewis missing Friday night’s game because of the flu, eighth-grader Keenan Dubose stepped in and totaled nine points.
Wilson, however, did make a run in the third quarter by getting within 35-29 with back-to-back layups by Timothy Robinson Jr., and a Deuce Hudson 3-pointer near quarter’s end shifted momentum back to Darlington’s side for good.
“We’ve got to learn to put away good teams early. That’s one of the main things we’ve been working on all year,” Heilbronn said. “But we got to play everybody, which made me happy. And we were still able to come away with the win.”
Hudson finished with 14 points, followed by Tre’Quan Scott with 10. The Tigers were led by Ny’jae Hines and Zandae Butler with 12 each.
D 12 14 12 15 — 53
W 8 7 14 11 — 40
DARLINGTON (53)
Dubose 9, Deuce Hudson 14, Polk 3, Davis 2, Perkins 6, Samuel 1, Williams 6, Tre’Quan Scott 10.
WILSON (40)
Ny’jae Hines 12, Jones 3, Bryant 4, Zandae Butler 12, Robinson 9.
