DARLINGTON, S.C.
The Darlington boys’ basketball team recently won its third Too Tough To Tame Tourney, held on the Falcons’ home court. Coach Anthony Heilbronn’s team defeated Clarendon Hall 77-51 in the final.The Falcons’ Deuce Hudson was named tournament MVP, and Darlington’s Qua’liek Lewis was also all-tournament. Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford was the other honoree.On the girls’ all-tournament team from the bracket won by Camden (41-38 in the final over Darlington),Darlington’s Tahleya Mayze and Cheraw’s Amber Boan were local all-tournament honorees. The girls’ MVP was Camden’s Joyce Edwards.
