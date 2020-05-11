Morning News
FLORENCE — When Aubrey Crawford and Lake Martin were named recipients of this year’s Allen Burley Memorial Scholarship, the worthiness of them winning their $1,000 awards toward college were apparent.
During her Bruin career, at one time or another, Crawford played softball, golf, ran cross country and even track. Meanwhile, she carried what is currently a 5.198 weighted GPA.
“It’s such a great honor,” said Crawford, who will attend college at Columbia International. “I heard about the family that’s been doing this for so long, and I’ve been going to the sports banquet at South Florence for the past five or six years, even when I was in middle school.
“Just to see the seniors get this award in the past, they were outstanding people who were role models to me,” she added. “I’m just glad to win this because that lets me know that I was also a role model to somebody.”
As for Martin, who has signed to continue his college football career at Presbyterian College, he was a stalwart in South Florence’s trenches.
“The Allen Burley Memorial scholarship recipient is based on a point system that includes personal references, GPA, number of varsity letters earned and evaluation by SF Booster Club board members,” said Bob Wilson, the Bruins’ athletic director. “Along with his personal recommendations and high GPA, Lake earned five varsity letters and scored highest on the South Florence Booster Club board evaluations.”
South Florence football coach David Prince agrees Martin is a worthy selection.
“I think I’ve known Lake Martin since he was in second grade playing rec baseball with my son,” Prince said. “(Martin) is a fine young man and comes from a great family. Lake has been a staple in our offense since he was a freshman. We are very proud that not only has he won this award but also that he will be continuing his football career at Presbyterian College.”
While Crawford stayed so busy, she recalled succeeding at it by applying time management.
“It was challenging at the time, but I feel like it definitely helped me with my time-management skills,” Crawford said. “But I love to be organized, so I didn’t have too much trouble with that.”
This was a surreal awards ceremony, because the annual gathering could not happen this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. So, Wilson called the Crawfords’ household to notify that she won.
“My dad picked up the phone. And a short time later, my dad said I needed to call coach Wilson,” Crawford recalled. “And after I called coach Wilson, he said, ‘I really hope you’re smiling right now. I wish I could see your reaction.’ And yes, I was indeed smiling.”
Crawford said she wants to major in communications and eventually film documentaries.
“I have so many connections with missions, and I’ve known for a long time I want to go into missions, but I didn’t know how I want to do it,” Crawford said. “But once I discovered I wanted to do videos, I’d like to go out and do stories on missionaries so I can help bring attention to fundraising for them and stuff like that.”
As Crawford prepares for the next chapter of her life, she reflected on her past.
“I’d just like to thank all the coaches who have been so kind to me over the years,” she said. “I definitely feel like I will enjoy staying healthy and fit for the rest of my life. I feel it’s that important.”
