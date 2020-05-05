FLORENCE, S.C. — If the SCISA Class 2A golf season had played out, the Trinity-Byrnes boys’ golf team could not only have repeated as state champion, but coach Michael Hawk wonders if his team would have lost a single match or tournament.
“I know there are a lot of teams in the state that have won a lot of tournaments during their season. And with the team we had this year — although we had success in past years — this year was the best team I’d ever had,” Hawk said. “I felt we had a chance to win in every tournament we played in.”
Case in point. The Titans returned Gene Zeigler, who is the Carolinas’ top-ranked junior.
“When you’re the top junior in the state of South Carolina and the state of North Carolina, you expect him to compete for tournament championships every time he shows up,” Hawk said. “I know you can’t expect someone to win every tournament. But the talent this boy has is incredible. I firmly believe, at some point in the future, we’ll probably be seeing him on TV, playing professionally.”
The Titans also had Wilson transfer Pake June, who won last summer’s Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational.
But as in years past, the Titans showcased a lot of depth.
“I loved the amount of effort these kids put into their craft to be good at something,” Hawk said. “That’s something I’ve never seen before in a group of kids. A lot of times, you’d have one kid here and one kid there that works harder than everybody else. But when you have an entire group of kids who work harder than anybody else, that’s fun to be around.”
Trinity-Byrnes indeed won its first three tournaments, with Zeigler earning medalist honors in two of them.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Hawk said. “Our best golf was ahead of us. We had a chance to some things that maybe had not been done before.”
But the Titans never got that chance as their season was postponed and eventually canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time that announcement was made, Hawk said, his team was qualifying for seeds for a Blythewood High School tournament.
“We played nine holes as a group and shot 10 under,” Hawk said. “We were playing some pretty good golf at that point.”
Trinity-Byrnes had two seniors in its playing lineup: William Phipps (High Point signee) and James Potter.
“I was really just disappointed for the kids and very sad for my two seniors,” Hawk said. “The season obviously didn’t go how they had pictured it for their senior year, and it was very emotional for them. I’m sad for them that they didn’t get to finish their year and was disappointed for the rest of the group. When you put so much effort into something and you’re not able to go play, that’s just really disappointing.”
Next spring, Trinity-Byrnes does return the majority of its lineup, including Zeigler and June.
But that’s next spring.
“This year’s team was a really good group of kids that I enjoyed more than anything to have an opportunity to coach,” Hawk said. “I wish that it would have all turned out a little bit better for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.