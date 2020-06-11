DARLINGTON, S.C. – Cornelius Snead is used to a winning tradition, having been an assistant on a 2007-08 girls’ basketball team that reached a ranking of No. 1 in the country.
He even coached the girls at Herndon (Va.) to the Class 6A semifinals and won a conference championship for that school for the first time in more than 30 years. There, his program once was ranked as high as fourth in the Washington Post.
Snead’s latest venture is taking over as girls’ basketball coach at Trinity-Byrnes, where he replaces Lacie Jones.
During that 2007-08 season in Virginia, Snead was an assistant on the girls’ team at Notre Dame Academy under current Trinity-Byrnes boys’ basketball coach Mike Teasley.
But Snead’s most recent stop before Trinity-Byrnes was at Middleburg Academy (formerly Notre Dame Academy), where he coached two seasons. He coached that program to a state runner-up finish.
“I was there, coaching two different stints for a total of five years, and we reached the state tournament in four of those,” Snead said.
With a career coaching record of 144-109, he saw this job as a chance to move closer to his parents, who live in Fort Mill. He was born in Fayetteville, N.C.
But Snead wants to also coach the Titan girls to their first state title since 2018.
“When I was coaching on a No. 1-ranked team, I got the blueprint of what we want to build here and how to have a successful program on and off the court,” Snead said. “And since I grew up while my dad was in the military, I’ve lived overseas in Japan and Korea, so I’ve learned about different cultures. And I can relate to different people because of that.
“I don’t just want to be a basketball coach, I want to be a part of the community,” Snead said.
