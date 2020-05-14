FLORENCE, S.C. – Cody Slaughter was hired Thursday night by Florence One Schools' board to become South Florence’s athletic director to succeed Bob Wilson, who is retiring at school year’s end.
Slaughter had been Bluffton's athletic director since 2017.
There was no approval vote needed Thursday because Slaughter is a classified employee.
In a letter from Slaughter to his Bluffton coaching staff, obtained by the Morning News, Slaughter stated the following:
"... I just wanted to let you know, before you heard from someone else, that I have been offered, and accepted (pending board approval), the athletic-director position at South Florence High School," Slaughter states. "I will work out my contract in Beaufort County, and my last day will be June 30, 2020."
Wilson, meanwhile, had been the Bruins’ athletic director since 2012. He was also the boys’ basketball coach at Wilson from 2004 to 2009 (he guided the Tigers to a state title in 2007), and boys’ basketball coach at West Florence from 1995 to 2000. He was the Bruin girls’ interim soccer coach in 2017.
“I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do at this point,” Wilson said in November. “I’m probably too old to start a new career as a rock star. But I’m definitely too young yet to write my memoir. So, there’s something in between I can do, and I can’t wait to find out what that is.”
A Kentucky native who was brought to this area through a basketball scholarship at Francis Marion University from 1978 to 1980, Wilson enjoyed a successful playing career there. So much so that he’s in the FMU Athletic Hall of Fame. He served as a JV boys’ basketball coach at West from 1983 to 1988, and then became a Patriots assistant from 1987 to 1995.
