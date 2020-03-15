Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Most of the public-school athletic uncertainty involving today’s 1 p.m. SCHSL teleconferences involving superintendents and its executive committee was settled Sunday after Gov. Henry McMaster declared all schools out until April 1.
If there is no school, there can be no games or official team practices.
There is, however, one significant question today’s teleconfences hope to address:
Can this SCHSL prep season be postponed — or even saved?
Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended no gatherings for eight weeks of at least 50 people at events like athletic competitions. However, the CDC added this recommendation does not apply to the day-to-day operations of school.
On Thursday, SCISA halted its games from Sunday through April 3. At the time, practices could still be held if schools were in session.
Now, per Gov. McMaster’s orders, they can’t.
Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen said in times like these, the well-being of students is most important.
“That’s more important than playing sports,” McQueen said. “We want the kids to play, and we love our sports. But at this point, until we can get some additional information, we’ve got to make sure our kids are safe. Whatever is decided by (the SCHSL), they have our support.”
One option is to postpone the start of the playoffs like it was done in SCHSL football. It was pushed back one week in 2018 and two weeks in 2016 because of hurricanes, and one week in 2015 because of flood.
In high school basketball, the March 28 Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball contests, which was to include Wilson star Loyal McQueen, are canceled. Also, Saturday’s North-South all-star basketball games, in Lexington, are canceled.
Returning to talk about the spring season, McQueen said he’s open to the spring season being extended.
“That’s something we’d be happy to support,” he said.
As for Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey, he said he’s also open to that idea.
“Fine by me,” Gainey said. “You’re supposed to play baseball in the summertime.”
