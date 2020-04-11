FLORENCE, S.C. — It started out as a favor to a friend, but it wound up being a moment Jody Jenerette will probably not forget anytime soon.
The West Florence High School football coach got a call from Dan Pippin, the former North Augusta and Greenwood High coach, about doing an offensive line clinic for his new team.
The unique thing about this particular clinic was that it was being done via Zoom across the web — because Pippin’s new team is located in Italy.
Based in Rome, the Federazione Italiana di American Football (FIDAF) became somewhat well-known when Art Briles, formally of Baylor University, became the coach for one of the teams located in Florence, Italy.
“I think they have about three teams,” Jenerette said of Pippen’s squad. “Almost like a jayvee, a B-team and varsity, but these are grown men. Some of them are high school kids, but some of them looked to be about 40 years old.
“They usually bring in about three or four American players for each team, and the rest are guys that want to play.”
It was a unique experience from that angle, Jenerette said, but more so because of what Italy has been going through during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the hardest-hit by the virus, the country has been under a national quarantine since March 9 with an estimated death toll of about 19,500, according to the Associated Press.
“I was very grateful to do it,” Jenerette said. “It really kind of puts a lot of perspective on what we’re going through over here. The first thing they asked me was how I was doing. I’m sitting there thinking that these guys have been quarantined for three or four weeks, and they’re asking if I’m OK.
“It’s pretty cool that you can be a world apart and still see that side of human nature in people. It was very heartwarming.”
The mood was purposefully kept very light and fun during the clinic, Jenerette said.
“It was kind of a respite for them,” he said. “For about 30 minutes at least, they didn’t have to think about the coronavirus or worry about their families or anything like that. They were able to just come together and talk and laugh and cut-up and talk about football.”
There were some surprising questions that came up in that regard. Jenerette spoke to about six offensive linemen. The left tackle acted as translator for the group and Jenerette.
“The weirdest thing was they asked me about the flexbone offense,” he said. “You’d think they’d grow up wanting to throw and catch the ball — the pretty part of football. You’d never imagine they were already that deep into the old Georgia Tech, Army-Navy aspect of the game.
“That kind of threw me for a loop.”
Pulling on traps and pass protection were other topics brought up during the meeting in what was likely the first get-together for many of the players since their league was shut down.
“Dan and his wife made it back before the quarantine,” Jenerette said. “But he told me it was unbelievable there. Really scary. He said if you could see what was going on, you’d stay home and do exactly what they asked you to do.
“Everyone’s really been hurt by it.”
