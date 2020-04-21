CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Former Central football standout Jonathan Eason was recently hired as Chesterfield’s third football coach in four seasons.
After serving the previous four years as offensive line coach at Spartanburg, Eason will now serve as the Rams’ football coach under athletic director Craig Hatcher. Coincidentally, Eason played for Hatcher when Hatcher coached Central’s football team. Eason was also an assistant under Hatcher for four years as offensive coordinator before venturing to Spartanburg.
“I just wanted to come back home,” Eason said. “My family is from Chesterfield County, my wife is from Chesterfield County, and we just wanted to get back home.”
Now that Eason is at home, he replaces Michael Mains, who coached the Rams for two seasons. And before Mains, Chris Arnoult coached Chesterfield for four years.
Eason wants to take the program back to its glory days of 2008-10 when Steve Taneyhill coached the Rams to three consecutive state crowns in Class A, Division I.
“I’ve always respected Chesterfield,” Eason said. “When I played against them, their players always played really hard. They were always competitive. It’s a really strong community with a really strong football tradition.
“I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people in the community, and it’s been great,” he added. “I’m really excited to work with the players and the community. The players seem really excited. They want to get back to where they were in the past.”
Eason, who played on the offensive line at Central, as well as at North Greenville University for a couple of seasons, said he is trying to get Chesterfield's program moving in the right direction. But that’s easier said than done with on-campus schooling suspended until at least the end of this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a challenge right now because I don’t get to see the kids every day,” Eason said. “But I can say the players and the coaches seem really excited. We’ve been in communication, we’ve texted each other. Kids are looking at workouts on Hudl, they want to get in shape and be ready to play. But you want it to be in person to build the culture we want it to be. We will when it’s safe to do that.”
Eason will continue to coach Chesterfield’s style of no-huddle spread while on offense.
“Defensively, we want to be multiple,” Eason said. “We’ll probably base out of a three-man front, but also occasionally a four-man front and show some different looks.”
Meanwhile, Eason keeps pushing the Rams into the future.
“The administration has been supportive, the athletic director has been supportive,” Eason said. “I’m glad because I think this place is a place that can be successful again.”
