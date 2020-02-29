FLORENCE, S.C. — The Cheraw boys lost 68-44 to Wade Hampton (H) in Saturday’s SCHSL Class 3A lower-state final at the Florence Center.
A 22-8 third quarter helped the Red Devils pull away.
“We couldn’t make a shot today to save our lives,” said second-year Cheraw coach Robert Mammes. “We’re not the greatest shooting team in the world. But the way we shot today was unbelievable. I think that was the biggest difference. And when we got down and couldn’t make anything, we had to scramble and do some stuff we don’t normally do to get steals and get back in the game.”
That was certainly what the Braves did as they almost got within single digits. But the Red Devils had a little bit more to pull back away.
Slow starts to the first three quarters also affected the Braves.
“That’s not normal,” Mammes said. “If you look at our last playoff games, we jumped to a 12-0 lead against Edisto and an 11-2 lead against Georgetown. Today, we were getting really good looks at the basket in the first quarter. But again, they wouldn’t go in.
“I would attribute it to just that. The ball just wouldn’t go in the basket.”
Marshall Myers led the Braves with 14, followed by Devin Gillespie with 11. Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 10 points.
Going into the offseason, Mammes still sees the Braves’ late-season charge as momentum for the future.
“It means everything to me,” Mammes said. “This is my second year as head coach. The first year didn’t go amazing, certainly not as planned. And to have the success we had this year, I told the kids how much we appreciate them with how hard they played and how good they became at the end of the year.
“It changes my life, my career. And I told them how much I appreciate that.”
The Red Devils were led by Jamie Risher with 20, followed by Samuel Gray with 17.
C 8 7 8 22 — 44
WH 11 10 22 25 — 68
CHERAW (44)
Marshall Myers 14, Devin Gillespie 11, Jonathan Gordon 10, Watson 7, Burch 2.
WADE HAMPTON (68)
Johnson 5, Samuel Gray 17, Busby 4, Williams 9, Brantley 9, Alls 2, McCutchen 2, Jamie Risher 20.
