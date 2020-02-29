FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Cheraw boys lost 68-44 to Wade Hampton (H) in Saturday's SCHSL Class 3A lower-state final at the Florence Center.
Marshall Myers led the Braves with 14, followed by Devin Gillespie with 11. Teammate Jonathan Gordon added 10 points.
The Red Devils were led by Jamie Risher with 20, followed by Samuel Gray with 17.
C 8 7 8 22 -- 44
WH 11 10 22 25 -- 68
CHERAW (44)
Marshall Myers 14, Devin Gillespie 11, Jonathan Gordon 10, Watson 7, Burch 2.
WADE HAMPTON (68)
Johnson 5, Samuel Gray 17, Busby 4, Williams 9, Brantley 9, Alls 2, McCutchen 2, Jamie Risher 20.
