LAMAR, S.C. — Carlos Burgess will take over July 1 as Lamar’s athletic director, replacing Alan Poole, who is retiring.
His position through June 30 had been as the Silver Foxes' assistant principal.
“Being assistant principal, you’re second in charge of the school,” Burgess said. “It will my responsibility now to lead coaches and make sure they’re following SCHSL rules and make sure they’re preparing Lamar athletics for the next generation.”
Burgess talked about what excites him about becoming athletic director at a school he’s already familiar with.
“My job is to continue pushing and helping and representing our athletes here in the Darlington County community, Lamar community and in the Pee Dee,” Burgess said. “Our football program has been good here since I’ve been here for 12 years. Our girls’ basketball program has reached the upper-state final, and our baseball team regularly contends for state.
“It’s great to take over for coach Poole, who has been a pillar in the community,” he added. “I want to learn from him and continue to lead Lamar athletics as we continue to strive for excellence.”
After graduating from South Carolina State, Burgess started teaching in December 1994 and coached middle-school basketball and football while serving as athletic director at D.P. Cooper Elementary. Burgess had also been an assistant under then-Kingstree football coach Reggie Kennedy (Kennedy is now football coach/A.D. at Manning). And, Cooper eventually became Kingstree’s boys’ basketball coach for 11 years.
Burgess then talked about his idea of what it takes to make an athletic program succeed.
“You start with the recreation departments and coaches and make sure we’re helping young kids get into sports,” Burgess said. “And then, as they matriculate through elementary and middle schools, we help their coaches and athletic departments with what needs to be done. Then, once those students reach the ninth grade, we make sure they take care of academics first. And once they do those things, hopefully, we can help them sign a scholarship to play in college.”
Obviously, Burgess is ready for the sports seasons to begin.
“We’re moving forward and hoping we can play our fall sports,” Burgess said. “We’ll keep doing everything we can to make it happen.”
