Lakewood vs Camden 2020

Camden's Joyce Edwards goes up for the basket while Lakewood's Treasure Smalls defends.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Tiyana Peterson scored 24 points, followed by Joyce Edwards with 19 as they helped Camden cruise to a 68-29 win against Lakewood in Thursday's first round of the Too Tough To Tame Tournament at Darlington High School.

The Bulldogs play Darlington for the Too Tough To Tame title at 6 p.m. Friday on the Falcons’ home court.

Lakewood, which was outscored 25-9 during the third quarter, was led by Maliasa Rhodes’ 10 points. Lakewood will play Cheraw at 3 Friday at Darlington.

L 7 8 9 5 -- 29

C 13 16 25 14 -- 68

LAKEWOOD (29)

Roach 5, Billups 2, Treasure Smalls 3, Trinity Smalls 7, Williams 2, Maliasa Rhodes 10.

CAMDEN (68)

Carter 9, Tiyana Peterson 24, Vaughan 2, Champion 7, Joyce Edwards 19, Wyatt 7

