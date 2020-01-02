DARLINGTON, S.C. – Tiyana Peterson scored 24 points, followed by Joyce Edwards with 19 as they helped Camden cruise to a 68-29 win against Lakewood in Thursday's first round of the Too Tough To Tame Tournament at Darlington High School.
The Bulldogs play Darlington for the Too Tough To Tame title at 6 p.m. Friday on the Falcons’ home court.
Lakewood, which was outscored 25-9 during the third quarter, was led by Maliasa Rhodes’ 10 points. Lakewood will play Cheraw at 3 Friday at Darlington.
L 7 8 9 5 -- 29
C 13 16 25 14 -- 68
LAKEWOOD (29)
Roach 5, Billups 2, Treasure Smalls 3, Trinity Smalls 7, Williams 2, Maliasa Rhodes 10.
CAMDEN (68)
Carter 9, Tiyana Peterson 24, Vaughan 2, Champion 7, Joyce Edwards 19, Wyatt 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.