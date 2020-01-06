Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Brian Sparks has played in the background long enough.
Now, it’s time for the South Florence senior guard to shine.
Case in point: In each of the two brackets South Florence played in this year (Schlotzky’s Carolina Tip-Off Carl Williams, Pepsi Carolina Classic) Sparks was named all-tournament.
But that was in the past.
“I try not to think too much about that,” Sparks said. “I set high expectations for myself, and I just want to play at a high level each and every night.”
So far this season, the 6-foot Sparks is averaging 16 points, six rebounds and two steals per game.
“Brian has been doing a really good job of everything right now,” first-year South Florence coach Christian Savage said. “He’s been doing everything we’ve asked him to do: score, rebound and get guys involved. And in turn, that has made him even more valuable to his teammates.”
If there was one goal Sparks made for this season, it was to become more versatile.
“Scoring more was a big goal for this year,” Sparks said. “Last year, I didn’t really score as much because we had such good shooters as (2019 senior Korique Rainey) and (current teammate Justice Jackson). I’d do what I could to get them the ball.
“But I’ve been working on my shot even more so I can become that better scorer.”
Although this is Savage’s first year coaching the Bruins, it did not take Sparks long to make an impression.
“He has such athleticism,” Savage said. “He’s athletic and a continuous slasher to the basket. When he’s in transition, he’s looking to attack and get to the basket. And that’s the first thing I see in what makes him a really good player.”
And, a more aggressive player.
“It was about preparation,” Sparks said. “I put in a lot of work at the gym. Me and (Savage) and the team, we always work in the gym every day. Just being there in the gym makes me more confident. I’m not scared to take shots.
“When you’re in the gym every day, you’re more confident, and you believe in yourself and that nobody can stop you.”
Sparks, whose family moved to Florence from Darlington when he was in the fifth grade, started playing organized sports in the sixth grade, and he did not start out as a guard.
“When I first started playing basketball, I was kind of tall, so I was a (power forward), kind of,” Sparks recalled. “But I wanted to play guard. I knew I wanted to play guard.”
So now that Sparks has played guard since his sophomore year, his days of slugging it out in the paint help his mindset to the basket.
“It’s good to see the hard work pay off,” Sparks said. “I’ve always had a goal to be one of the top players. I had been under the radar, but I feel now is the time. So I just want to go out and make a name for my team and myself and just keep playing hard.”
For now, Sparks is working on his outside shooting.
“I feel like I can get to the basket whenever I want,” he said. “A lot of people who play me know I typically drive to the basket. But now, I’m working on that jump shot and taking advantage of what the defense allows. That way, I can either go to the basket or set my teammates up.
“I want to be the most complete player I can be.”
