FLORENCE, S.C. — Brad Bochette is secure in his decision, but he is still battling the mixed emotions as he prepares to leave his role of athletic director at The King’s Academy to start June 1 as head of school at Robert E. Lee Academy.
“The going was easy, the leaving is hard,” Bochette said. “I love athletics, I love the job, I absolutely love The King’s Academy. “I told said at the interview at Robert E. Lee that they were going to have to blow my socks off. And they kind of did. The opportunity to be head of school is a new challenge. And I like challenges.”
Bochette has been TKA’s athletic director since 2014. A graduate of Florence Christian School, he coached boys’ soccer and then boys’ basketball.
After a stint as boys’ basketball coach at Savannah’s Bible Baptist, Bochette returned to the area to coach at TKA. With the Lions, Bochette coached girls’ soccer and girls’ basketball before also coaching boys’ basketball. He had coached the boys’ basketball team for four seasons.
“It was a great, great experience,” Bochette said. “Every stop along the way, it has been great learning experiences for me.”
But after Bochette turned 50, he sought direction in his life.
“I started to evaluate what I wanted to do for the rest of my career from an impact standpoint,” Bochette said. “And I came to the conclusion that maybe what I wanted to do something that goes beyond an athletic director. This now is an opportunity for me to do something different — something that I had been kind of training myself for while in school. I’m an athletic director taking a full load of master's classes.”
Bochette, who said he’ll complete his master's degree in December, said his life experiences make him better equipped to take on the head-of-school duties at REL in June. On top of that, he’ll also coach the Cavalier boys’ basketball team — for one year, anyway.
“We’ll see how it goes doing all that in one year at the same time,” Bochette said.
Bochette then talked about how the REL job intrigued him.
“My heritage is in Lamar. Both my parents were raised there,” Bochette said. “Lamar has always been a very intriguing place to me, close to Bishopville (where REL is located). There are families in Lamar that send their children to Robert E. Lee. That whole general area — Darlington, Lee County, Kershaw County — that whole area just feels like home to me.”
Bochette talked about Robert E. Lee, the school.
“I have great relationships already with people there, like Zan Tomlinson, who represents the school on the SCISA board. And David Rankin, who’s a very successful athletic director, football coach and baseball coach,” Bochette said. “And from an academic standpoint, I’m excited to tout a school that has a dual-enrollment program where students can get 30 hours of college credit before they graduate.”
