FLORENCE, S.C. -- Brad Bochette is leaving his positions as athletic director and boys' basketball coach at The King's Academy to become head of school at Robert E. Lee Academy.
The Bishopville-based private school announced the hire on its Facebook page. According to REL, Bochette will take over duties as head of school June 1.
Bochette brings 28 total years of educational experience to Robert E Lee. He is a graduate of Florence Christian School.
After high school, Bochette attended Liberty University and graduated from Francis Marion with a bachelor's degree in sociology and psychology.
In 2018, he began work on his masters of educational leadership at Piedmont International University. He is scheduled to graduate in December 2020.
Bochette had been The King's Academy's athletic director since June 2014.
And while at Florence Christian, Bochette coached there in different sports.
