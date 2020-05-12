FLORENCE, S.C. — Daryl Jarvis is leaving his post as West Florence’s boys’ basketball coach to have the same position, as well as serve as assistant athletic director, at Dreher.
Jarvis coached West for two seasons, and the Knights won a share of the Region 6-5A crown his first season. After the Knights went 19-8 his first year, they went 17-9 this past season.
“The biggest factor for me leaving is my two daughters, with me traveling here from Columbia, that was the biggest thing,” said Jarvis, who has lived in Columbia all along and coached C.A. Johnson to a state crown in 2014. “Although my initial plan was to move to Florence and get settled here, it was a no-brainer when the job opened up at Dreher.”
Jarvis talked more about his decision.
“My parents are in Columbia, too,” Jarvis said. “And financially, it’s a blessing, too. It’s just a blessing all the way around, for me. As much as I hate to leave West Florence and all that we have built, I know they’ll be sustainable for years to come. I just had to make a family decision and do what’s best for my daughters.”
And then, there’s the business-end decision that also affected Jarvis’ choice.
“One of my end-alls is to be an athletic director,” Jarvis said. “Just to have some more administration duties. I couldn’t pass that up. So this is a chance to learn by experience about what it takes to be a good athletic director, someday.”
Jarvis said there are also several things about his time at West that he will miss.
“I’ll miss the family atmosphere, the community, just everything about Florence,” Jarvis said. “It was just a wonderful place to be. What I learned about being coach at West Florence was how to coach basketball and stay relaxed and have fun with what I’m doing.”
Jarvis said he’ll miss West Florence’s culture.
“West Florence is really involved with how they’re doing things, athletically,” Jarvis said. “They’ll give you the world as long as you do right and make sure you treat people right. It was just a great fit, and that’s hard to leave, too. There’s a great support system, all the way down to the student section. It definitely wasn’t an easy decision to make a decision to leave for a job in Columbia. It’d have to be a really big job in Columbia.
“I just want to thank everybody at West Florence, including (Principal Matthew Dowdell) and (athletic director Greg Johnson). And I know (former F1S chief of operations Kelvin Wymbs) is no longer here, but he’s another one who gave me a shot. Thanks to (F1S Superintendent Richard O’Malley) for sticking with me and believing in what we do. I want to thank them for the belief and support that they gave me. It was probably the two best years of my career.”
