FLORENCE -- Bob Wilson is retiring as South Florence High School's athletic director at school year's end.
He has been the Bruins' athletic director since 2012. Wilson was also the boys' basketball coach at Wilson from 2004-09 (he guided the Tigers to a state title in 2007), and boys' basketball coach at West Florence from 1995-2000. He even was the Bruin girls' interim soccer coach in 2017.
"I'm not exactly sure what I'll do at this point," Wilson said. "I'm probably too old to start a new career as a rock star. But I'm definitely too young yet to write my memoir. So, there's something in between I can do, and I can't wait to find out what that is."
Wilson said he turned in his letter that he will retire to South Florence principal Kim Mack on Oct. 24.
"I have developed relationships with players, coaches, and teachers that will last a lifetime,” Wilson stated in that letter.
Count Mack as one who will miss him.
“I have really enjoyed working with Mr. Wilson here at South Florence. He is the third athletic director in our school’s history, and we will sorely miss him,” she said.
A Kentucky native who was brought to this area through a basketball scholarship at Francis Marion University from 1978-80, Wilson enjoyed a successful playing career there. So much so that he’s in the FMU Athletic Hall of Fame. He served as a JV boys' basketball coach at West from 1983-88, and then became a Patriots assistant from 1987-95.
Wilson then talked more about why he is deciding to retire from his position.
"I had a conversation with an administrator I work with, and I said it's like when I coached basketball and I decided to leave that,” Wilson said. “I'd rather leave early than stay too long. I still enjoy my job and coming to work every day. I just didn't want to find myself in September dreading the rest of the year."
Wilson added he doesn't know who will replace him, but he wanted to make sure there was enough time allowed for the most suitable candidate to be found.
"What I hope is South Florence gets the right person and the right fit who can keep the program moving forward and on to bigger and better things," he said.
After Wilson was asked what he'll miss the most, that answer was easy.
"I think it's the camaraderie with the coaches," Wilson said. "Nobody understands coaches better than other coaches. You go through the same things regardless of the sport. You go through the ups and the downs. There's just a special bond with coaches.
"But what I've enjoyed most as an athletic director is watching kids develop over four years," he added. "When you see athletes come in as ninth graders, most are insecure and unsure or don't see how they fit in. But in four years, you see some of them really blossom to not only become great athletes but also become confident and successful young people because you know they're going to go on to bigger and better things."
