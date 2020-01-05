FLORENCE, S.C. -- It’s 2020. A new year. And we as humans like to start a new year with new goals. It gives us a sense of a new beginning.
So, what are your goals? Want to spend more time with the family? Spend more time hunting or fishing? Both?
Is 2020 the year you strive to take a 10-pointer in velvet because you got a new bow for Christmas and now you can hunt the early season? Perhaps this is the year you plan on hunting black bear for the first time. Or maybe you have started to save and have already put down a deposit on that once in a lifetime hunt for elk in Colorado or mountain lion in Arizona or big game in Africa.
All are great things to do and be excited about. Just don’t let that excitement slip away. Keep the goal in front of you at all times. Daydream about the trip. Dream about it at night after closing your eyes when your head hits the pillow. Things like these are important.
We all have goals. Or we should anyway. Without goals, the day becomes monotonous, and soon the next day has begun and then a few months have passed and you still have no ambition, no motivation, and valuable time in your life has passed by.
It is ok for our goals to change. It is ok for our goals to be altered under whatever circumstances may have come. In football, you don’t see a team give up because they didn’t score a touchdown. They alter the goal to get within field goal range. Then they may alter the goal to pinning the other team deep on a punt. It all goes into accomplishing things.
It is also ok to not reach your goal. The mere setting a goal and then putting things in place to try to reach that goal makes you closer to the goal and better for the endeavor and future reaches for lofty goals.
I know I want to do a few things I haven’t done, as well as a few things that I have done in the past for 2020. Some of my goals are lofty. Like lofty enough that it probably won’t happen. But I set goals like that every year and through all those lofty goals, I will usually nail down one or two. And that is a good year.
Snow geese galore is one goal. I want to get in the midst of them to the point that all I see is white and little black wing tips. No sky. No sun. No clouds. Just snow geese feathers and bodies filling my view.
I want to hike a few new-to-me trails in the Linville Gorge. I probably can only do one. And that depends on whether my body lets me, my work allows me, and the weather is cooperative. But it is written down on my big white dry erase board and will not be erased until either I do it or 2021 comes and I start to put down new goals.
Now, what are your goals? What do you want to do? Write it. Dream about it. Work towards it. Do it.
