Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School boys’ basketball team has played a lot of games recently, and a number of them have been against strong teams.
Monday was no different, as the Titans faced First Baptist.
“We’ve played good teams and different kinds of teams,” coach Mike Teasley said. “We got off to a slow start mentally, but I thought the kids did a good job of recovering throughout that game.”
Perhaps no one exemplified that more than Jordan Jones. Trinity-Byrnes’ go-to scorer had zero points through the first half but put up all 13 of the Titans’ points in the fourth quarter to help cap a 62-59 victory at the Sonoco Gymnasium.
Jones finished with a game-high 21 points, and it was his steal with less than 10 seconds remaining that allowed the Titans to finish off a furious rally after falling behind by double-digits in the first quarter.
He also finished with eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“He’s just continuing to grow,” Teasley said of Jones. “I think he pressed early in this game, but that’s what good players do. He impacted the game late when it mattered and when it was in the balance.
“That’s pretty impressive.”
Teasley was quick to point out though that Jones’ heroics wouldn’t have been possible without a solid first half from other players, most notably Bassanty Saragba and Nick Ford. Saragba was a strong presence inside for Trinity-Byrnes and scored all nine of his points in the first half.
“I think after we established our inside game, that was when we really established the pace of the game that we wanted to play at, and we controlled it,” Teasley. “Saragba was absolutely phenomenal. He altered shots defensively, and he was a presence inside. That altered what they did. They had to stop doubling Jordan and get down and help on the post, and that created opportunities for us.”
Ford finished with 11, including eight in the third quarter. He combined with Amarion Coletrain to help lead the Titans’ comeback, which began in earnest in the second quarter. Coletrain scored six of his 12 points in the second quarter, and after trailing 21-11 at one point, Trinity found itself down just 32-29 at halftime.
Trinity-Byrnes tied the game on Coletrain’s basket with a little more than a minute to go in the third quarter and then took its first lead on Ford’s putback. The duo also combined for nine rebounds in the game.
The Titans led by as many as seven in the fourth quarter, but First Baptist didn’t go down easily behind leading scorer Colin McKenzie. He had 10 of his team-high 20 points in the final quarter and sank five 3-pointers in the game. The Hurricanes connected on nine 3-point shots total.
“Over the last six games (entering Monday), we’ve given up 30 made 3s,” Teasley said. “We started off in the beginning of this game giving up a three right away. We’ve got to defend the arc better or we’re going to be in games like this.
“If we allow them to knock down shots, it’s going to be a battle all game long.”
FB 18 15 11 15 — 59
TB 9 20 20 13 — 62
FIRST BAPTIST (59)
Colin McKenzie 20, Jenkins 6, Perucci 6, Cole 6, Brabham 5, Blandin 4, Brown 4, Fraiser 3, Fishburn 3, Dainel 2.
TRINITY-BYRNES (62)
Jordan Jones 21, Amarion Coletrain 12, Nick Ford 11, Saragba 9, McLeod 3, Warren 2, Ellis 2, Rogers 2.
RECORD: TB 13-5.
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes hosts Orangeburg Prep today.
GIRLS First Baptist 66, Trinity-Byrnes 42
Despite a couple of strong offensive spurts, Trinity-Byrnes was unable to recover from a 10-0 deficit to start the game against the Hurricanes.
“We’ve got to take care of being able to play with full energy for four quarters,” Titans coach Lacie Jones said. “If we’re energetic and playing with full passion, we can be pretty tough. We’ve just got to work on finishing the game and not getting so far behind to begin with.”
Lexi Grant and Tiana Spann each scored 18 points for the ‘Canes, including 10 combined in the opening quarter for an 18-8 advantage.
Trinity-Byrnes was down 25-10 late in the second quarter when an 8-0 run cut the deficit to seven, but that was as close as the Titans got.
They were down 46-25 late in the third when another strong surge brought them back within 12 at the start of the fourth quarter. But another 10-0 spurt by the ‘Canes negated any momentum.
Even so, Trinity-Byrnes had three players finish in double figures led by McKenzie Davis with 14. Carolina Tatum added 11 and Laurel Casstevens finished with 10.
The trio also combined to sink seven 3-pointers. Davis pulled down seven rebounds while Tatum had four assists and six rebounds. She and Casstevens each had three steals.
“That was a good team over there and we showed that we can play with them,” Jones said. “Tonight for me was still about growth, and I saw a lot of things I can pull positives from.”
FB 18 9 19 20 — 66
TB 8 10 12 12 — 42
FIRST BAPTIST (66)
Tianna Spann 18, Lexi Grant 18, M. Grant 6, Wysung 6, Suggs 6, Arigo 4, Brown 3, Cooper 2, Ray 1.
TRINITY-BYRNES (42)
McKenzie Davis 14, Caroline Tatum 11, Laurel Casstevens 10, Pierce 5, H. Davis 2.
RECORD: TB 2-10
NEXT GAME: Trinity-Byrnes hosts Orangeburg Prep today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.