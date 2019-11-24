COLUMBIA — The rainfall at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium could be seen swirling and churning throughout most of the third quarter Saturday during the SCISA Class 2A state championship.
The same probably could be said for everyone’s stomachs as well.
In what will likely go down as a classic, Trinity-Byrnes and Hilton Head Christian Academy went toe-to-toe for more than three hours with neither team giving an inch, nor being able to put the other away.
When the outcome finally was settled, after 15 combined touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards of total offense, it was the Titans left standing with a 55-49 victory in overtime.
“It certainly was an emotional roller-coaster,” said Donovan Lambert, who scored the game-winning TD for Trinity. “They’re a great team. I love their competitiveness, but we came out on top.
“This is it, and this is what it feels like. Our very first state title.”
Picking which team was going to hold that trophy at the end often seemed to depend on who had the ball at a given moment. Trinity-Byrnes had the biggest at 14-0 early in the second quarter, and also led 21-7 at one point.
But after the Eagles scored just before halftime to make it a one-possession game, the rest of the evening featured six lead changes and three ties before the final whistle.
“It hurt at times, because I’m a senior and I knew this was my last year,” Trinity-Byrnes running back Nick Jones said. “But the last few seconds ticked off, and I got to see my teammates win a state championship my last year. ... It’s hard to describe the feeling. I can’t explain it.”
Mental toughness and perseverance were two big reasons why Jones’ career and many others had a storybook ending, coach Jared Amell said.
“It was tough,” Amell said of the back-and-forth contest. “I thought our kids were down a little bit at the end of the first half. Then when we scored and got the two-point conversion to go up (in the third quarter), I thought our kids got back up.
“I didn’t know quite where we were in overtime, but we got that huge, huge stop, and there was no doubt we were winning the game once we got the stop.”
It was those opportune moments that defined the game for the Titans. Right after Hilton Head Christian scored in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7, Jones picked up the kickoff and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.
After the Eagles scored two consecutive touchdowns to open the second half and grab the lead, a 50-yard run by Jones and a two-point conversion run by Reggion Bennett put Trinity-Byrnes right back on top.
The Titans saved their best for last. Hayden Shinn’s seventh TD pass of the night in the fourth quarter looked like it would give the Eagles a one-point advantage, but the PAT was blocked.
Trinity-Byrnes intercepted Shinn minutes later with a chance to kick a potential game-winning field goal, but a high snap wound up leading to a block and sending the game to overtime.
Fortunately for Trinity-Byrnes, the defense had a little magic left. Shinn’s final pass of his high school career wound up in the hands of Tre’ McLeod — Shinn’s fifth pass that was intercepted of the game.
Lambert and the offense took care of the rest.
“It means so much; to our school and to our program,” Amell said. “We’ve been kind of building up to this. I don’t think we played our best game, but you don’t have to play your best game — you just have to win.
“To get over this hurdle and to win the game is such a big thing for our school.”
