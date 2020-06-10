FLORENCE, S.C. — South Florence High School and Southside Middle School are reeling in strong finishes in bass fishing.
In the state’s middle-school bass-fishing trail for boys, Southside’s Chase Black and Cayden Collins finished second in the points standings. They will be in the eighth grade this fall.
On the high-school trail, which ends June 27, rising South Florence seniors Matt Brault and Jackson Salley are in second place. The final two stops on their trail are at Cooper River and Santee. If Brault and Salley win first place, they qualify for nationals.
And as for Southside’s female team, the duo of Lucy Humphrey and Kinsley Cox finished 10th at Cooper. As for the trail, they posted a top-five finish in the standings.
Jeremy Trussell, coach of South Florence and Southside’s angling teams, talked about his athletes’ success, starting with the Southside boys.
“I’m extremely proud,” Trussell said. “These are two fantastic seventh-graders who are going to benefit the high school team in the future. And not only that, they’re dedicated and passionate about fishing. That’s what separates good fishermen apart from your weekend anglers.”
It takes just as much communication as fishing skill to become a success in this sport.
“Their teamwork is excellent,” Trussell said. “They’re on the same page and know what they want to do out there. They have a game plan and execute that game plan to perfection. But I also want to give a lot of credit to their boat captain, Bucky Black.
“A boat captain keeps the guys motivated during the day. He gives suggestions and gives them key advice if they begin to struggle during the day,” he added. “It’s about coaching them through because there are periods in bass fishing where you might go two or three hours without a bite. You’re on the fishes’ time, not the anglers’ time.”
Trussell then talked about Brault and Salley.
“The next two tournaments they have are extremely important to them,” said Trussell, who noted their final two spots on the trail happen this weekend at Cooper, and then June 27 at Santee. “They’re also passionate about what they’re doing. They want to be the best, and that’s what makes a fishing team as good as it is.”
And then, there is the Southside female team of Humphrey and Cox.
“Lucy and Kinsley fish hard during tournaments and always expect to finish near the top,” Trussell said.
