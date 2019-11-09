MULLINS, S.C. – Bamberg-Ehrhardt pulled off a trick play in the final seconds to end the Mullins Auctioneers season at home Friday in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs 20-16.
Kavion Tyler scored on the hook and lateral pass from Treyton Still for a 70-yard touchdown with nine seconds remaining in the game.
“We just drew that up right before the down,” Red Raiders coach Robert Williams said. “It’s a throw back to the quarterback. We just told him not to get tackled and just keep throwing the ball around.”
Williams said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“They didn’t quit and I’m proud of them,” he said. “They didn’t give up and found a way to win it in the end.”
Williams called it a tough win.
“Mullins got a great team that’s real athletic,” he said. “We got out of here with a win and will get back to work Sunday and try to get ready for whoever we play next.”
Bamberg-Ehrhardt got off to 14-0 lead at halftime thanks to a 75-yard touchdown run from Howard Fanning to start the second quarter and a 17-yard touchdown reception from Bryce Chandler.
Mullins came roaring back with a 4-yard touchdown reception from Alim Legette to cut the lead 14-6 with 59 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Auctioneers rallied in the fourth quarter with 10-yard touchdown run from Demaurii Platt with 10:21 remaining in the game. Quarterback Marcus Chandler’s two-point conversion on the keeper gave Mullins a 16-14 advantage.
It appeared Mullins had the game won as the defense recovered a pair of fumbles and even had their final possession in prime field position at their own 30-yard line with under two minutes remaining in the game. However, Mullins was forced to call a timeout on fourth down before turning the ball over on downs.
Mullins coach John Williams said he was speechless at the end of the game.
“Regardless if we took the timeout or took the penalty the clock would’ve stopped,” he said of the Aucs final possession. “It’s tough.”
Bamberg-Ehrhardt improves to 8-3 on the season as they advance to the second round.
Mullins finishes the season 7-4. The Auctioneers have enjoyed a solid run with a senior class that has a 15-6 record the past two seasons.
