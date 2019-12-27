FLORENCE, S.C. – The 34th annual Pepsi Carolina Classic will crown a first-time champion today.
That much is assured after Lee Central’s 66-61 victory over Marion on Friday at the Florence Center.
The Stallions got big nights from DaVeon and LeBron Thomas as well as a strong second-half rebounding to pull away from the Swamp Foxes and set up a 7:30 p.m. matchup with North Augusta for the tournament title.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Lee Central coach Xavier Harry said. “They came in and made a statement. Hopefully we can carry that into the championship game tomorrow against North Augusta.”
The Stallions will look to turn in another balanced performance like the one they had Friday. The two Thomases and Daurrion Kelly combined for 48 points and they also got nine points form Kentrell Holloman and seven more from Darius Perry.
“We were trying to shut (DaVeon and LeBron) down, and that was the problem,” Marion coach Leon Johnson said. “Everybody else hurt us. We couldn’t do anything with them; gave up easy buckets and we’d step over and take a charge.
“But we’ve got to rebound from this loss and try to do something tomorrow night.”
Rebounding was another key factor in Lee Central’s win. The Stallions were out-rebounded 35-25 for the game, but a significant number of theirs came in the second half as they used second-chance opportunities to build a 12-point lead at one time.
“We got better as the game went on,” Harris said of his team’s play on the boards. “We talked about that at halftime, creating more second-chance shots, and we did a better job of that.
“I always tell them on the defensive end, all five should be rebounding. They did a good job of getting out in transition on their end, and we did a good job in the second half of getting back.”
DaVeon Thomas scored nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter to help Lee Central finally pull away for the victory in what had been a tight contest.
The Swamp Foxes went up 12-6 early on before Lee Central rallied to take the lead heading into the second quarter. Then it was Marion’s turn to rally behind leading scorers Mac Washington and T.J. Sanders. The duo combined for 21 points in the first half and 34 in the game.
After a brief comeback by Marion, but the Stallions took control for good – leading 35-31 at the break and never trailing again.
DaVeon Thomas finished with eight rebounds to lead Lee Central while Sanders led the Swamp Foxes with 14. Washington had eight to go along with his game-high 22 points, and Zy Charles added 14 for Marion.
Marion kept pace much of the night behind the three-point line. The Swamp Foxes hit eight on the night, including five by Washington.
LC;20;18;11;20;–;66
M;14;17;10;20;–;61
LEE CENTRAL (66)
DaVeon Thomas 17, LeBron Thomas 16, Daurrion Kelly 15, Holloman 9, Perry 7, Dixon 2, Perkins 2.
MARION (61)
Washington 22, Zy Charles 14, T.J. Sanders 12, Vaught 8, McCullough 3, Wilson 2.
RECORDS: LC 11-1. M 6-4.
NEXT GAMES: Lee Central will face North Augusta today at 7:30 p.m. for the tournament title. Marion will take on South Florence at 6 p.m. in the third-place game.
