FLORENCE, S.C. – Scattered showers in and around Florence caught up with the The FTA Girls High School Tournament at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Tennis Center.

Several Pee Dee teams, including Wilson, West Florence, South Florence and Trinity-Byrnes, are playing in the tournament.

Originally set to be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday organizers Friday evening cancelled play and rescheduled matches for Saturday.

Play in the tournament starts at 8 a.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.