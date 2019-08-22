DARLINGTON, S.C. – Raymond Jennings knew it was going to be a rebuilding project when he took over an 0-9 Darlington team prior to this season.
That’s turned out to be true in more ways than one, as the locker rooms and coaches’ offices were under construction for much of the preseason as well.
“Everything’s brand new,” Jennings said. “We’re just busy working – keeping the kids organized and trying to teach the kids how to arrive at practice and be ready to work. We’re getting them to trust in what we’re doing and commit to the process.”
It's a process that’s going to take some time. The turnout for football has been small. Approximately 18 to 22 players there for most of the spring, Jennings said. The Falcons also did not have a junior varsity team last year, so building up the feeder programs is something else he has his eye on moving forward.
“We’re trying to let (everyone) know that it’s a new Darlington,” he said. “We want to be one Darlington, starting with the youth program through the middle school program and you can’t do that overnight.
“It’s going to take time and we’re just asking the kids to show up and work.”
Offense
While a lot of things are in flux for the Falcons, the running back position is not one of them.
Senior Javorious Williams returns looking to build on a junior season that saw him carry the ball 162 times for 804 yards and five touchdowns.
“I think everybody in the county knows about our running back, so that’s not going to be much of a surprise,” Jennings said.
The-first coach has also been impressed with junior Daniel Perkins, who plays defensive back and wide receiver this season. Senior Jamari Charles is another player Jennings has in multiple positions as well.
“There’s not a player that returned from last year that doesn’t play at least two positions,” he said. “We’re trying to fill our roster and create some depth and some competition.”
At quarterback, Jennings is looking at returning senior Brian Robinson, senior Jaihleel Ailes and a freshman in that role. Robinson threw for 407 yards and five touchdowns a season ago.
“Our scheme is such that we want an athlete at that position, and we’re evaluating who best suits our needs,” he said. “We tried a few things during the scrimmage (Aug. 8), and some things didn’t work out, so we’re re-evaluating everything moving forward to see what the best option is for this team.”
Along the offensive line, junior Jose Rivera (6-1, 300) is a multi-year starter. Daishone Small was the starting nose guard in 2018 as a freshman. Senior Matt Norton is also back.
Defense
Defensi is Jennings' spectialty, and he’s looking to put the best possible combinations together.
For the time being, much of the defensive line will be the same as the offensive line. Rivera, Smalls and Norton will play both ways at times.
“We’ve got four or five guys who are also new blood to the program,” Jennings said. “We’re also still trying to see who’s going to line up at linebacker for us.”
The secondary is somewhat experienced. Charles and Perkins are back along. Robinson saw some time last year.
Special teams
Senior kicker Brian Martin is back handling kickoffs for the Falcons.
Jennings said Darlington is still looking for a punter.