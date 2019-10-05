CONWAY, S.C. —A West Florence rally fell short Friday night as the Knights lost 41-38 at Conway.
West Florence’s Terry McKithen scored a touchdown to cut the Conway lead to 41-38 with 50 seconds left, but the Knights were unsuccessful on the onside kick, and Tigers ran the clock out.
McKithen also had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to cut the Conway led to 34-31 with 5:40.
The Knights came out in the third quarter and scored on a Nyke Johnson touchdown to cut the lead to 20-17. After Conway scored, Hale Emerson scored on a 50-yard run to cut the Knightrs' deficit to 27-24.
West Florence took a 10-7 lead on a 24-yard field goal by Steven Snell with 7:21 left in the half.
The Knights fell to 3-3, 0-1 and will host St. James at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Myrtle Beach 42
Hartsville 21
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hartsville’s Owen Taylor scored two rushing touchdown and threw for a touchdown.
The Red Foxes fell to 3-3, 0-1 in region and will host Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
North Myrtle Beach 28
Marlboro County 7
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Jamiek McCoy scored Marlboro County's only touchdown on a reception to tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter.
After that, North Myrtle Beach scored the game next 21 points.
The Bulldogs fell to 1-3, 0-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to Hartsville.
Dillon 44
Marion 14
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns.
Teammate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce caught a touchdown and had 127 yards of receiving.
Marion’s Qualiek Crawford rushed for a touchdown and Notorius Britt return a fumble for a score.
M 0 0 0 14 — 14
D 14 23 7 0 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
D – Nemo Squire 4 run (kick failed), 10:36.
D – Squire 1 run (Squire run), 1:11.
SECOND QUARTER
D – Safety, 10:53.
D – Squire 1 run (Kavi Patel kick), 10:39.
D – Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 93 pass from Jay Lester (Patel kick), 5:24.
D – Ty King 41 fumble return (Patel kick), 2:38.
THIRD QUARTER
D – Squire 8 run (Patel kick), 8:21.
FOURTH QUARTER
M – Qualiek Crawford 21 run (Austin Larimore kick), 4:18.
M – Notorius Britt 55 fumble return (Larimore Kick), 1:14.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – D: Nemo Squire 8-76; Nigel George 6-46.
PASSING – D: Jay Lester 4-9-144.
RECEIVING – D: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 2-127.
RECORDS: D 5-0, 1-0 Region 6-3A. M 5-1, 0-1 Region 6-3A.
NEXT GAME: Dillon will host Loris at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Marion will travel to Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Lake City 21
Loris 14
LORIS,S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
Avery Harrison led the Panthers on the ground with 110 yards and a touchdown.
Also Shamonte Burgess had 88 receiving yards and a touchdown and K.J. Rose added 36 yards and a receiving touchdown.
Lake City improved to 3-2, 1-0 in Region 6-3A and will host Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aynor 45
Cheraw 28
CHERAW,S.C. — Cheraw’s Jalen Coit had two receiving touchdowns.
Teammate Zion Baylor and Reggie Davis added the other touchdowns.
The Braves fell to 4-2, 0-1 and will travel to Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hannah-Pamplico 42
East Clarendon 14
PAMPLICO,S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Kenyan Leggett scored two rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Floyd Eaddy, Lane Calcutt and Davian Coaxum added a rushing touchdown.
East Clarendon’s Cub Cook and Keyon Wilson scored a touchdown.
The Raiders improved to 3-3, 2-1 Region 7-2A and will host Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines dropped to 3-3, 1-2 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Johnsonville 42
Latta 0
LATTA ,S.C.— Johnsonville’s Savion Graves passed for two touchdowns and ran for one.
Teammate Daquan Burroughs had two rushing touchdowns.
Also, Isaiah Brown and Rashawn Moore each had a receiving touchdown.
The Flashes improved to 1-4, 1-2 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta falls to 3-3, 2-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to East Clarendon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mullins 39
Kingstree 13
KINGSTREE ,S.C.— Mullins’ Damaurii Platt ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another TD.
Teammate Marcus Chandler had two passing touchdowns to Sammy Pressley.
Alim Legette had a rushing touchdown.
The Auctioneers are 4-2, 3-0 Region 7-2A and will host Johnsonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 49
Carvers Bay 6
HEMINGWAY,S.C.— Carvers Bay fell to 1-4, 0-3 Region 7-2A with a 49-6 loss to Andrews.
The Bears will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Gray Collegiate 28
Lamar 26
LAMAR ,S.C.— Lamar’s fell two-point conversion pass with 2:13 left in the game was the difference in the 28-26 loss to Gray Collegiate.
Cam Galloway passed for 165 yards and a touchdown also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Silver Foxes.
GCA 0 14 7 7—28
L 0 8 12 6— 26
SECOND QUARTER
GCA –KZ Adams 7 run (kick good), 10:58
L–Quan Toney 88 kickoff return (Jiaquell James run), 10:45.
GCA – Adams 2 run (kick good), 7:06.
THIRD QUARTER
L – Cam Galloway 7 run (pass failed), 7:41.
GCA– Adams 1 run (kick good),
L – Dajour Green 6 run (run failed), 1:57.
FOURTH QUARTER
GCA – Trenton Helms 4 pass from Hunter Helms (kick good), 11:55.
L – Jalen Langley 78 pass from Galloway (pass failed), 2:13.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – L: Cam Galloway 18-52; Rashard Johnson 7-39.
PASSING – L: Galloway 5-9-165.
RECORDS: L: 5-2.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
<&endagate>
Timmonsville 10
Hemingway 6
TIMMONSVILLE,S.C.— Timmonsville’s Jaheim Green had a rushing touchdown and the defense had two safeties.
The Whirlwinds improved to 2-4 and will travel to Green Sea Floyd at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.E. Murray 33
Cross 7
CROSS ,S.C.— C.E. Murray’s Dajuan Reid caught two touchdown passes.
Teammates Savion Burgess, Kobe Montgomery and Darrious Cooper added TDs of their own.
Cross scored on a return of the opening kickoff. The War Eagles scored the next 33 points.
C.E. Murray improved to 4-2, 1-0 in Region 5-A. It will host Branchville at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Lake View 48
McBee 3
LAKE VIEW,SC— Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford ran for three touchdowns.
Micheal McInnis, Adarrian Dawkins, Jiqyle Ford added rushing touchdown for the Wild Gators.
McBee scored on a field goal to opening scoring in the first quarter.
Lake View improved to 4-3 and will host Charleston M&S at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee fell to 0-6 and will travel to Blacksburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Manning 51
Academic Magnet 0
CHARLESTON,S.C.— Manning’s Caleb Wright ran for two touchdowns.
Teammate’s Don Hilton, Justin Daniels, Irvin Mares and Ernie Galloway each had a rushing touchdown.
The Monarchs improved to 2-3, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Georgetown.
Andrew Jackson 28
Chesterfield 13
CHESTERFIELD,S.C.— Chesterfield’s James McBride ran for a touchdown and Brody Tarleton kicked two field goals.
The Rams dropped to 2-4, 1-2 Region 4-2A and will host North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 39
First Baptist 31 (OT)
CHARLESTON,S.C.— Laurence Manning’s Wyatt Rowland scored from the eight-yard line and added a two-points conversion in overtime for the win.
Rowland rushed for 131 yards and also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
First Baptist scored the final 10 points to tie the game at 31-31 in fourth quarter.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – LMA: Wyatt Rowland 13-131; Nolan Olsten 16-107.
PASSING – LMA: Burgess Jordan 6-11-101.
RECORDS: LMA: 6-0, 5-0 SCISA 3-A.
NEXT GAME: Laurence Manning will host Cardinal Newman at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Trinity-Byrnes 55
Thomas Heyward 14
RIDGELAND ,S.C.— Trinity-Byrnes’ Donovan Lambert rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Nick Jones had a receiving and rushing touchdown.
Also, Tay Joe had an interception return for a touchdown.
The Titans improved to 6-2, 1-0 SCISA Region 1-2A and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Florence Christian 46
Oakbrook Prep 19
SPARTANBURG,S.C. — Florence Christian’s Marshall Brown rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Robbie Jordan passed for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
FCS 14 32 0 0—46
OP 0 6 6 7— 19
FIRST QUARTER
FCS–Marshall Brown 8 run (run failed), 4:24
FCS– Ethan Kelly 50 from Robbie Jordan (Kelly pass from Jordan), 2:10
SECOND QUARTER
FCS – Andre Aikens 18 run (run failed), 11:52.
FCS– Aikens 35 interception return (run failed), 7:44.
FCS – Kelly 3 run (run failed), 3:49.
FCS – Kelly 25 pass from Jordan (kelly run), 1:56.
FCS – McFadden 34 pass from Jordan (pass failed), :00.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – FCS: Marshall Brown 12-121; Andre Aikens 3-77.
PASSING – FCS: Robbie Jordan 4-12-114.
RECEIVING - FCS: Jack McFadden 2-39; Ethan Kelly 2-75.
RECORDS: FCS 4-3, 2-0 SCISA 1-2A.
NEXT GAME: FCS will travel to Robert E. Lee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
Robert E. Lee 40
Thomas Sumter 16
REMBERT ,S.C.—Robert E. Lee’s Jet Smith had three rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Josh Kirven and Morgan Brown added a rushing touchdown.
The Cavaliers improved to 7-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 1-2A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 41
Hilton Head Prep 18
LAKE CITY ,S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Austin Brown rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Cade Castles passed for 164 and a touchdown and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown.
The Bobcats improved to 6-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 1-A and will travel to The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 19
Dillon Christian 6
DILLON ,S.C.— Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan passed for two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.
Dillon Christian’s Weston Glascow caught a five yard pass from Tren Johnson.
Pee Dee Academy 44
The King's Academy 21
MULLINS,S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 131 yards and five touchdowns.
Teammate Caleb Oakley had 81 yards of reception and three touchdowns.
The King’s Academy’s Josh Mckenzie pass for two touchdowns and rushed for one.
TKA 0 0 7 14—21
PDA 23 21 0 0— 44
FIRST QUARTER
PDA– Caleb Oakley 15 pass from Hudson Spivey (Kyle Zeman kick), 11:49
PDA– Safety, 10:46.
PDA–Connor Gasque 4 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 7:04.
PDA– Gasque 31 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), :09.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA – Oakley 16 pass from Spivey (Zeman kick), 11:53.
PDA – Oakley 28 pass from Spivey (Zeman Kick), 10:33.
PDA– Colton Caulder 31 run (Zeman kick), 4:59.
THIRD QUARTER
TKA – Ashton Harley 61 pass from Josh McKenzie (Jack Senseney Kick), 7:42.
FOURTH QUARTER
TKA – McKenzie 53 run (Senseney Kick)), 10:00
PDA– Tripp Lisenby 32 pass from McKenzie (Senseney Kick)), :02.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – PDA: Coleby Sinclair 10-120.
PASSING – PDA: Hudson Spivey 9-15-131.
RECEIVING - PDA: Caleb Oakley 5-81.
RECORDS: PDA 3-2, 2-0 SCISA 1-A.. TKA 0-5, 0-2 SCISA 1-A.
NEXT GAME: PDA will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday. TKA will host Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.