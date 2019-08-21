LATTA, S.C. – Brandon Iseman has a pretty good idea of what his team will look like along the trenches.
Everywhere else is going to be bit of learning process, though.
“We return a number of guys along the offensive and defensive lines, and we have four seniors back at linebacker,” the Latta football coach said. “So we expect to be really good in the box.
“We have some young guys replacing (starters) at the skill positions, and they’re coming along nicely, but there’s some growing pains, and we just have to get better each day.”
Experience was a key factor for the Vikings en route to earning nearly 20 victories during the past three seasons, but Latta will be young at many of the skill positions this year.
“We’re not trying to essentially replace those guys," Iseman said. "We’re transitioning our style to fit the players we have. As long as the guys in those positions are doing their jobs and working hard, we’re going to be fine.”
Offense
On the surface, the Vikings’ offense isn’t going to look any different, Iseman said, as they will still operate out of the spread.
“We’ve always thrown the football,” Iseman said. “But as our young guys are learning, we’re going to put our hands in the ground and try to run the football with a little more success. It’s not going to look different on the surface, but our style of play might change a little bit.”
One thing that has changed is the quarterback, as standout Dylan Brewer graduated. Brewer threw for 1,389 yards and 17 scores last season.
Sophomore Trey Pelt is up from the junior varsity team to take over the quarterback role, and he has a nearly completely new wide receiver corps to work with as Latta graduated four seniors, including Deonte’ Stanley.
Sophomores Jamar Jones, Phillip Davis and Jamario Taylor are all in the mix along with juniors Alex Strickland, Jordan McRae and Darius Davis.
“(Pelt) played with all of the sophomores last season, so he’s very familiar with them,” Iseman said. “That familiarity obviously helps.”
Junior Tysean Johnson is expected to be a solid running back for the Vikings. Freshman Chris McRae and sophomore Gabe Sherman probably will carry some of the load.
The strength of the offense will be along the line, Iseman said, as three seniors return along with about seven juniors capable of filling in spots as well.
Senior Zach Jones (6-foot-1, 240) is back at left tackle along with junior Preston Tyler at left guard. Senior A.J. Herring returns at center while senior Bryce McRae will take his spot at right guard.
“These are guys I’ve had for five years now, and I feel real confident that they’ll be able to help carry us, especially early in the year,” Iseman said.
Defense
Jones, Matt Clark, Chandler Matthews and Josh Williams provide Latta with four experienced seniors at linebacker. Matthews was second on the team last year with 67 total tackles and tied for first with 13 tackles for a loss.
The defensive line will be made up of mostly the same offensive linemen going both ways, providing plenty of experience across both sides of the ball.
“Those guys are obviously big for us in terms of run-stopping and being strong in the box for us,” Iseman said. “The same key for us is the same key we have every year, and that’s staying healthy.”
The secondary is another area that’s up in the air, but the Vikings’ wide receiver pool is also probably going to see a lot of playing time on defense as well, Iseman said.
“We’re just looking for our skill guys to come out and work hard, and we’re going to see how fast they can develop.”
Special teams
The kicking game has both returners and newcomers.
Sophomore Krish Patel played last season and returns as a place-kicker with valuable experience.
Everything else is still a work-in-progress, however.
The Vikings are still narrowing the search for a new punter, Iseman said, and though there a few candidates, the return specialists are still up in the air at the moment, too.