DILLON, S.C. – The recent string of success is unprecedented, even by Dillon football standards.
The Wildcats have played for the state championship in 10 of the past 11 years, including last season’s disappointing 34-28 loss to Chester in the 3A title contest.
Disappointing not only because of the loss but the way they played, Coach Jackie Hayes said.
“The thing was, we all felt like we played our worst game of the year in the last game of the year,” said Hayes, who’s entering his 28th season with DHS. “We can’t let that happen again.”
Dillon was undefeated until facing Chester, and the Wildcats return plenty of talent from that team as they look to make their annual trek to Columbia once again. Six players are back on the offensive side of the ball and five are back on defense.
“We’ve got a good core there,” Hayes said. “We’ve got to replace some people at linebacker and across the defensive line.
“But guys have been working hard over there, and they’re very talented. They’re just young and have to get some experience.”
Offense
Two of Dillon’s major offensive weapons return in sophomore running back Nemo Squire and Morning News Preseason Player of the Year Jay Lester at quarterback.
Squires ran for 1,072 yards and 16 touchdowns as a freshman in a talented backfield that included Lester. The now senior QB not only ran for 564 yards and nine scores but was first in the Pee Dee in passing with 2,212 yards and 20 TDs.
His favorite target is back as well as Ahmari Huggins-Bruce will line up at receiver looking to duplicate or surpass his 2018 marks of 56 catches, 907 yards and 10 scores.
Bobo McKinnon, Quashod Singleton, Jaylen McCall and Nigel George will help provide plenty of other options down the field and in the running game, Hayes said, along with Ty King.
“We’re as talented there as we’ve been since I’ve been at Dillon,” Hayes said of his team’s skill positions. “I look for some big things out of those guys.”
That says a lot considering the Wildcats averaged more than 40 points a game last year and more than 400 yards of offense per game.
A lot of that will depend on a somewhat revamped offensive line. Juniors Knox Jackson and Avery Hewitt along with senior Antonio Coleman provide needed stability and experience. Dawson Perritt and Ja'Paul Green, who played some last year, will also see time.
“I think we’ll be OK up there,” Hayes said. “We’ve just got to mesh together a little bit.”
Defense
The defensive side of the ball probably is where Dillon took the biggest hit as names such as Shamar McCollum (98 tackles, 9 sacks), Jerdarius McDaniel (65 tackles) and Shakai Jeanty (51 tackles, 9.5 sacks) are gone.
King, a senior, returns at linebacker along with Jacarry Cabbagestalk. Travon Johnson and Singleton provide some experience along with defensive lineman Roy Covington.
“We’ve got some good players that are young but talented,” Hayes said. “Tyler Pinkney (DL) is a sophomore, but I’m really impressed with him. He’s long and rangy – a lot like Shamar McCollum. It will be interesting to see how he develops.
“Ty King is a (NCAA) Division I player at linebacker, and we’ve got some experience in the secondary. If we can do what we’re supposed to do, I think we can be pretty good over there (on defense.)
Three-year starter Daizion Alford leads the secondary after grabbing five interceptions last season. McKinnon will see time there as well.
Special teams
Dillon's kicking game and special teams in general are going to be similar to last year with one change.
Kavi Patel will be the place-kicker this season while McKinnon will return for his duties as punter after taking over for Lester toward the end of last season.
The return game will be strong again, as Huggins-Bruce and Alford will handle kickoffs and punts.
“They can run – they can all run,” Hayes said. “Any of those guys out there can take it to the house at any time.”