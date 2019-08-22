BENNETTSVILLE – The last time Dean Boyd wasn’t on the sideline at Marlboro County, no one on the Bulldogs’ current roster of players was born yet.
After 22 seasons, Boyd departed to take the coaching position at his alma mater at York High School.
Enter Bobby Collins, who coached at Lancaster for five seasons before taking over as the Bulldogs’ top coach and athletic director.
“It’s just a matter of getting adjusted,” Collins said. “My personal family and myself – there’s an adjustment there. My principal and my superintendent and my staff have made the transition so much easier.
“Coach Boyd, being a Hall of Fame football coach and being there for 22 years, there was an expectation and a standard that he had set. The kids still come out every day focused, and the effort level and attitudes are great, so that makes my job that much easier.”
Even so, the Bulldogs undergo a bit of a transition this year – not only with new faces on the team but with some changes in philosophies.
Offense
The Bulldogs have mostly been a 10-personnel team, Collins said, with four wide receivers on the field most of the time.
That will change slightly as Marlboro County will go to being more of an “11-personnel” team, he said.
“We’re going to play with a tight end on the field for the most part, or two running backs,” Collins said. “We’re more of a play-action, downhill power-running-type scheme.”
Quarterback Elijah Blair’s 1,227 passing yards and 13 TDs are gone as the Bulldogs are looking at one of two juniors to replace him. Hakeem Stanback and Darius Grant are still battling for the position.
Marlboro County does return two talented running backs in Demarkus Hicks and Jacardo Riggins. Hicks had 449 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in 2018 while Riggins added 447 yards and three more touchdowns.
Leading receiver Tyrek Eaddy is gone, but senior Jamiek McCoy is back. Tim McNeil and Gary Bethea also return to anchor an experienced offensive line.
Defense
Marlboro County has a history of strong defensive units, and Collins doesn’t expect this year to be any different.
“Bend but don’t break,” Collins said of what he expects the Bulldogs to do. “We’re going to play a 4-3 defense over a two-high safety look. We’re going to try to blitz the passer, but we want to minimize giving up any big plays.”
The linebacking corps is solid with the returns of seniors Ishmael Sloan and Quincy Graham along with Jalen Bostic. Sloan was second on the team with 109 tackles last season and also led the Bulldogs with six sacks.
The secondary and defensive lines are still being constructed, Collins said, although McCoy played defensive back last season.
“Filling in those two (areas) are the biggest question marks we have right now,” he added.
Special teams
Marlboro County has an experienced kicker and punter returning in senior Zach Rogers.
“We’re excited about him going into his senior year and what he’ll be able to do for us,” Collins said.
McCoy probably will serve as the return specialist.