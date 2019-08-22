HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Jeff Calabrese isn’t really concerned with how Hartsville High finished its 2018 season.
The Red Foxes lost only one game – the lower state final against Myrtle Beach after defeating the Seahawks earlier in the season.
But that was a much different team, Calabrese said.
“Last year has nothing to do with this year – that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “We lost over 30 seniors, and that team is gone. We lost some other players that played on that team, so really we’re just concerned about this season and gaining valuable experience, making some personnel adjustments and trying to find the best combination for Hartsville.”
It won’t be easy, as the Red Foxes return only three starters on offense and two on defense. A number of the players who did start games last year have been moved to new positions as well.
“Our starting quarterback started at corner last year,” Calabrese said. “So some of the guys have started, but just in completely different positions, so this is a lot of new experiences.”
With that being said, Calabrese and his staff are looking to put the team in the best possible positions on both sides of the ball – regardless of how that might differ from previous seasons.
“Sometimes if you can throw and catch it well, you throw it, and if you can run it, you run it,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like from an offensive perspective or defensive, for that matter. We’re just trying to take advantage of what our kids can do well, and hopefully it’s the right decision.”
Offense
The Red Fox offense was going to look different regardless with Tiyon Evans no longer behind center.
Evans set school records last season for combined yardage after throwing for 1,454 yards and running for 1,345. He had 25 TDs on the ground and another 13 through the air.
Stepping into the starting QB role is junior Owen Taylor, who was a cornerback last season.
“Owen’s a very talented young man,” Calabrese said. “He plays baseball at our school, and he played middle school football for us as a quarterback and kind of transitioned to defense the last couple years. He’s stepping back into the quarterback role – still has a lot of things to learn, but he’s working hard.”
He will have a mostly experienced receiving corps, though, as starters D.P. Pendergrass and Jaivon Hough return along with senior Tate Hawkins.
The backfield is new, as junior Darian McMillan and freshman J’Shawn Anderson will take over the running back roles. They’ll be behind a mostly brand new offensive line, as only senior Eric Brown Jr. is back from a season ago.
Andrew Blakney, Chapman Parker, Will Galloway and Adon Jimenez-Rodriguez are among those battling for time, along with Richard Williamson and Keyshawn Dolford at tight end.
Defense
Much like across the offensive line, senior Amir Coe is the lone returnee after DeMonte Capehart left the program recently for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Capeheart had 40 tackles, including 19 for loss and seven sacks last season.
The Red Foxes played seven different defensive linemen in their first scrimmage, including Joe Burr, Micah Greenawalt and Rashon Johnson.
Linebacker is the one position where the Red Foxes finally have some experience. Leading tacklers Justin Abraham and Kevon Haigler are back for their senior seasons. Abraham had 116 tackles for Hartsville in 2018; Haigler finished with 94.
“Tremendous football players and tremendous leaders – both of them are team captains,” Calabrese said. “The third one is Eric Brown, so all of the guys have garnered valuable leadership techniques over time and are really focused on leading our team.”
In the secondary, Z’yriq Thomas has had a good offseason, Calabrese said, and Ashani McFarland, a baseball player for Hartsville, has had a good preseason at corner despite never having played football.
“Some kids have been playing other sports, and it’s a mixed bag, but we’re trying to put it all together,” Calabrese said.
Special teams
Hawkins, the long snapper, is the only special teams player back.
Juniors Chase Elsseser and Leland Saxton are handling kicking and punting duties at various times, Calabrese said. Both play mostly other sports but tried out for football this season.
“Again, some guys are coming out for the first time,” Calabrese said. “It’s a process, and as the season goes along, they’ll be better by the end of it. But they have great work ethics.”