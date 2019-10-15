MURRELLS INLET, S.C. —Madeline Ateyeh shot a 102 to lead West Florence (435) to a fifth-place finish in the Region 6-5A golf tournament at Wachesaw East Golf Club on Tuesday.
Anna Grace Smith shot a 99 to lead South Florence, who finished sixth, with a 456.
Carolina Forest won the tournament with a 320, St.James finished second with a 326, Conway was third with a 375, and Socastee finished fourth with a 406.
Adrian Anderson won the individual with a 70 for the St.James.
5. WEST FLORENCE (435)
Alla McGillivray 113, Madeline Ateyeh 102, Julia Kleine 105, Emma O’Malley 115.
6. SOUTH FLORENCE (456)
Anna Grace Smith 99, Blakely Adams 122, Meredith Baxley 114, Anna Caroline Stone 121.
VOLLEYBALL Florence Christian 3 Orangeburg Prep 0
FLORENCE — Florence Christian’s Corley Keefe had four aces, four kills, 17 assists and six digs in the 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 win that clinched the SCISA Region 2-3A title.
Teammate Kaitlyn Fore had two aces, one block and four kills.
ACES — FCS: Corley Keefe 4, Kaitlyn Fore 2, Emily Eason 1, Katelyn Munn 2, Kylie Stewart 3, Hilton Broach 1, Mary Margaret Sterling 1.
BLOCKS — FCS: Fore 1, Eason 5.
KILLS —FCS: Keefe 4, Fore 4, Eason 5, Kaysie Hucks 1, Munn 2, Stewart 8, Broach 3, Sterling3.
ASSISTS —FCS: Keefe 17, Munn 2.
DIGS —FCS: Keefe 6, Eason 5, Hucks 1, Munn 2, Stewart 15, Broach 1, Lauren Taylor 5, Jessie Weatherford 2, Stephanie Dersch 2.
RECORDS: FCS: 14-0, 7-0 SCISA 2-3A.
NEXT MATCH: FCS will travel to Trinity-Byrnes at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Conway 3 West Florence 1FLORENCE — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had two aces, three blocks, 17 kills and nine digs, but it wasn’t enough as Conway won 26-24, 16-25, 25-11 and 25-13.
Teammate Jordyn Perry had two aces and 10 digs.
ACES — WF: Jordyn Perry 2, Emmy Rollins 2, Annalia Cook 3, Alyssa Owens 1, Cami Niles 1, Lauren Gordon 1.
BLOCKS — WF: Rollins 3, Cook 2, Grace Howard 1, Gordon 1.
KILLS —WF: Rollins 17, Niles 6, Howard 4, Cook 2, Rileigh Yearsich 1.
ASSISTS —WF: Owens 26, Yearsich 1
DIGS —WF: Perry 10, Cook 12, Rollins 9, Niles 5, Debby Ingram 5, Owens 2, Yearsich 3, Morgan Rolfe 1, Howard 1.
RECORDS: WF 12-16, 2-8 Region 6-5A.
The King’s Academy 3 Pee Dee Academy 0MULLINS, S.C.— The King’s Academy’s Meg Sansbury had three aces, one kill, 15 digs, and one block in the 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 win to clinch the SCISA Region 4-2A title.
Pee Dee Academy’s Katie Wilson had three aces and eight digs.
ACES — TKA: Meg Sansbury 3, Copeland Eaddy 4, Anniston Eaddy 3, Casey Stone 1. PDA: Katie Wilson 3.
BLOCKS — TKA: M. Sansbury 1, Eaddy 1, Turner 2.
KILLS —TKA: M. Sansbury 1, Eaddy 9, Turner 8, Stone 3. PDA: Holly Hammond 5, Elizabeth Moore 2, Maggie Jacobs 5.
ASSISTS — TKA: Meredith Hunt 24. PDA: Hammond 8.
DIGS —TKA: M.Sansbury 15, Eaddy 19, Stone 10. PDA: Jacobs 7.
RECORDS: TKA: 19-6-2, 9-0 SCISA Region 4-2A. PDA 11-8, 5-4 SCISA Region 4-2A.
NEXT MATCH: TKA will host Marlboro Academy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Pee Dee Academy will host Christian Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hartsville 3 Darilington 0HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville defeated Darlington 25-16, 25-7 and 25-15 to improve to 13-7-1 overall and 7-2 in Region 6-4A.
The Red Foxes will travel to Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GIRLS’ TENNIS Carolina Academy 5 Christian Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Grace Weaver defeated Carley Jackson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles in the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs.
The Bobcats will play Spartanburg Day at 12 p.m. at the Palmetto Tennis Center in SCISA Class 2A semifinal in Sumter.
Carolina Academy improves to 9-4 overall.
SINGLES
Grace Weaver (CA) def. Carley Jackson 6-0, 6-0; Meg McDaniel (CA) def, Julianna Merritt 1-6, 7-5(10-8); Mary Catherine Cameron (CA) def. Louisa Harris 2-6, 6-4(10-8); Blake Killman (CA) def. Elie Whittier 6-3, 6-1; Payton Brown (CA) def. Emma McFarland 6-3, 6-4.
Hannah-Pamplico 7 Johnsonville 0
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Emma Watson defeated Madison Britton 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
SINGLES
Emma Watson (HP) def. Madison Britton 6-3, 6-3; Mary Grace Mims (HP) def. Trinity Blanton 6-2, 6-1; Maddy Boyle (HP) def. Nicole Cook 6-1, 6-1; Libby Turner (HP) def. Olivia Gainey 6-0, 6-1; Jule Miller (HP)def. Dixie Caulder 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Watkins/Boyle (HP) def. Britton/ Blanton 8-4; Ryleigh Matthews/ Katelyn Fennell (HP) def. Hannah Graham/ Megan Paul 6-1, 6-2.
BASKETBALL Hartsville’s English named assistant coach for North-South game
COLUMBIA — Hartsville coach Yusef English was announced as one of the assistant coaches for the South boys squad for this year’s North-South game.
English joins James Island’s Stan Wilkins and Dutch Fork’s Bret Jones, who will serve as head coach.
The North-South basketball games will be played on March 21, 2020.
