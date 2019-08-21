1. Dillon (12-1) 40 1
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: On offense and defense, Dillon returns plenty of key players at skill positions from last year’s SCHSL Class 3A state runner-up team. Quarterback Jay Lester, running back Nemo Squire and receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce should give defenses plenty to worry about. Also, the Wildcats return experience in their secondary, and at one key position left open by the graduation of Shamar McCollum (now playing for Wake Forest), sophomore Tyler Pinkney looks primed to fill that spot. The Wildcats should be in the mix for a state title.
2. Lamar (11-2) 33 3
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Lamar returns a lot of key players on a team that was the Class A state runner-up last year. The Silver Foxes could showcase a two-quarterback package with Cam Galloway and J.J. Langley. Lamar has a strong offensive line. The Silver Foxes traditionally have showcased a strong running game, and this year should not be any different. Lamar also has a stout defense returning.
3. Hartsville (12-1) 32 2
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Despite the graduation of many key players from last year’s team that lost to eventual Class 4A state champion Myrtle Beach in last year’s lower-state final, don’t count the Red Foxes out. This is a team that runs a very difficult offense to stop, and its players had been learning the Delaware Wing-T since they were kids. Executing this offense probably will go smoother than the casual fan might think because of that. And Hartsville has some capable receivers as well as what could be a dominant linebacker corps.
4. West Florence (11-2) 22 6
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: This is a program that has a lot of momentum after winning city and region championships last year. But what are the Knights going to do about finding a replacement for star running back Ailym Ford, who has graduated? Junior Johnson appears to be the answer, and junior Hale Emerson appears to be a solid replacement for the graduated Cooper Wallace, who rushed and passed for more than 1,000 yards in 2018.
5. Wilson (6-6) 21 T-10
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: If it executes, Wilson has enough talent to finish much higher than this. Junior quarterback Zayshaun Rice had a breakout season in 2018, almost throwing for 2,000 yards. He has a bevy of receivers to throw to. On defense, Tigers once again look formidable with players such as Kemuel Arthur on the defensive line and Timothy Robinson Jr. in the secondary.
6. Mullins (8-2) 16 8
WHY THEY’RE RANKED : Finding a replacement for star Xavier Legette (now graduated and playing for South Carolina) will be one key to the season. Another key will be defending the passing game, and Demauri Platt does that well. Mullins had its best record last year under Coach John Williams. And incoming players from now-closed Creek Bridge can bolster the Aucs’ trenches.
7. Carvers Bay (11-1) 14 4
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Carvers Bay, which handed Mullins its lone regular-season loss last year to clinch the region championship, lost several key players, and Nate Thompson retired as the head coach. In addition, stars such as Janaz Sumpter, Toronto King and Stephon Greene graduated. But the Bears are a traditionally strong program, so they have the potential to bounce back.
8. Lake View (7-4) 13 9
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: Junior quarterback Adarrian Dawkins is a playmaker, plain and simple. It will be up to him to set the tone for a team that has to find a replacement for the now-graduated Benji Kelley (he was one of 21 from last year’s team who graduated, including star linebacker Tieray Blue). But the Wild Gators always have talent coming up.
9. Hannah-Pamplico (8-3) 8 NR
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: If there’s one team that could rise way up from this ranking, it’s Hannah-Pamplico. The Raiders have size in the trenches, an option-oriented offense and a talented secondary.
10. Florence Christian (9-2) 8 5
WHY THEY’RE RANKED: The only Pee Dee high school football team to win a state championship last year (SCISA Class 2A), the Eagles return several key players, including quarterback Robbie Jordan, running back Marshall Brown and an experienced offensive line.