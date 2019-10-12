CENTENARY, S.C. – Running back Isaac “Bull” Hemingway rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Mullins Auctioneers while the defense added another in an 18-16 win over Johnsonville Friday night.
Hemingway got Mullins on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run at the 8:09 mark in the second quarter. Linebacker Russell Dowley followed up with the defensive touchdown on a scoop-and-score on the fumble to increase the Auctioneer lead 12-0 with 4:25 remaining in the first half.
Mullins took a commanding 18-0 halftime advantage, highlighted by a 5-yard touchdown run by Hemingway.
Mullins coach John Williams said after a hot start, his was looking at another team.
“We played a great first half,” he said. “Second half I don’t know what happen. We looked like two different teams but we hung-on to win.”
A fumble to open the third quarter put the Auctioneers defense in poor field position, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run from Johnsonville quarterback Savion Graves at the 5:12 mark to cut the deficit 18-8.
The Flashes struck again in in the fourth quarter with a punt return resulting in a 5-yard touchdown pass from Graves to Isiah Brown. The pair connected on the two-point conversion to cut the Auctioneers lead with 7:59 remaining.
Mullins marched inside the redzone on the ensuing drive but fumbled again at the Johnsonville 20 with 3:44 left in the game. The Auctioneers defense managed to stifled Johnsonville offense and hold on for the win.
“I’m glad that we’ve come together as a team and we come here as one,” he said. “And we can win on any field, in Mullins or in Creek Bridge.”
Williams said his team has to focus if the goal is to win the region.
“We execute better, we will be alright next week,” he said.
Mullins wins their fifth straight game to improve to 5-2 and 4-0 in region play. There next game will be back home at Creek Bridge against Hannah Pamplico.
