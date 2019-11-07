FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence volleyball player Emmy Rollins was named Class 5A all-state.
Dillon's Jykya Bell is all-state in 3A, and Class 2A has two Pee Dee selections in Johnsonville's Sophie Thompson and Carvers Bay's Sonjai Guiles.
And in Class A, McBee all-state picks are Emily Webster and Kalee King. From Lake View, Zan'dasia McNeil and Spivey Evans are also honored.
Bell and Guiles were also selected to play for the Class A/2A/3A South team in the SCCAWS North-South Volleyball All-Star Game Nov. 23 at Erskine College.
