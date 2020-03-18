FLORENCE, S.C. — John Wall has more time to go fishing. Jeff Nettles spends more time on the golf course and catches up on shows he missed.
And after Don Wiggins finishes payroll for umpires from a tournament last weekend at Myrtle Beach’s Ripken Experience, he too hopes to play golf more and find different ways to exercise.
These are umpires. Well, they were until the coronavirus indefinitely halted baseball and softball.
“I usually make like a couple hundred a week when I’m umpiring,” Wall said. “Some who officiate high schools can make four, five hundred, or a thousand a week. And those that do college can make even more.”
To Wall, this is a part-time job (his full-time job is director of the Hartsville Area Recreation Department.
To Wiggins, the umpiring business IS full time. He directs the Pee Dee Umpire Association, South Atlantic Umpires Inc. officiating at the Ripken Complex and everything from NCAA Division II to youth leagues.
“Most of my guys would usually make around $1,000 per week,” Wiggins said. “I book about 2,000 games a year. And I still umpire, but it was like two or three games per week.”
What now?
“For most of my guys, this is their livelihood,” Wiggins said. “This is what they do. Fortunately, I have my house paid for and have just normal bills. A lot of guys have debt over their heads, and this could be shut down for a period of time. It’s pretty devastating.”
As for Jeff Nettles, who is state umpire in charge for Dixie Youth Baseball, he has a full-time job working at McLeod Regional Medical Center in vending services.
But umpiring helps him stay in his passion for baseball.
“It’s just something that I enjoy doing,” Nettles said. ”It’s an opportunity to be around the kids and make a difference.”
For now, he’s unable to do that.
“This is pretty surreal because I’m not used to not having things to do,” Nettles said. “I’m usually on the ball field anywhere between five of six nights a week.”
For the time being, Nettles said, he processes paperwork for the DYB umpires and any other administrative duties.
Nettles, who also umpires public-school games, said he was scheduled Wednesday to umpire a game in Turbeville.
But as far as DYB play, Nettles said, everything is shut down until April 6.
“But it could be longer,” Nettles said. “It just depends on what happens with the virus.”
Wall, a devout Jimmy Buffett fan who said he often uses his proceeds from umpiring to see him in concert, now simply focuses on fishing when he’s not working.
“I definitely fish a lot more,” said Wall, who is South Carolina’s assistant umpire in chief for Dixie Youth Baseball. “Today, I’m going to take a young man (and DYB Hall of Famer) Dylan Adams fishing.”
“I’ll probably fish 11 hours the rest of this week — or more,” he added.
