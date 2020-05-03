Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes’ football team knew it would be competing in SCISA Class 3A this fall. Now, the Titans know which region.
Coach Jared Amell’s team will be in Region 2-3A, which includes another Pee Dee team, Laurence Manning.
“We are excited about the realignment,” said Amell, whose team won the Class 2A state crown in November. “You always want to play the best competition available, which is why we requested to be in 3A. Our players understand fully that the challenge is going to be immense, and that we are no longer defending a 2A state title, but rather chasing a 3A state title!”
In a contrast to recent years, Class 3A will go with two regions instead of one class altogether.
In Class 2A, Region 2 will include Florence Christian, Pee Dee Academy, Carolina Academy and Williamsburg Academy.
Pee Dee Academy and Carolina Academy were in Class A last year.
“Pee Dee Academy and Carolina Academy are very good teams,” said FCS coach Neil Minton, who coached his team to state crowns in 2013 and ’18. “And with Trinity-Byrnes and Robert E. Lee out, that’ll be a little different, too. (PDA and Carolina Academy) were final-four teams last year in Class A, and their rosters are going to be improved with a lot of people coming back. And Williamsburg Academy has everybody back. We’re the only team that I know of in the region that lost a lot of kids to graduation. It’s going to be a real competitive region, so it should be really fun.”
PDA coach Jonathan King agrees.
“Moving up to 2A will obviously pose a huge challenge for us,” said King, who coached his team to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2018. “However, most of our new region opponents are familiar to us. We have scrimmaged or played Florence Christian pretty much every year. Having them in our region is a tall task as good as they’ve been at the 2A level.
“Carolina is moving up also and they have been in our A region for years. Williamsburg has consistently been on our schedule,” King added. “Spartanburg Christian is also going up from A to 2A and we’ve seen them in the A playoffs. Oakbrook Prep is really the only completely unknown to us. We’re going to go to work and compete the best we can. There are a lot of great young men in our program that are ready for the challenge and the opportunity to prove itself at the 2A level.”
Dillon Christian, meanwhile, returns to Class A after spending the past two seasons in 2A. The Warriors won Class A state crowns under coach Christian Wolfe in 2016 and ’17. And coach David Rankin’s Robert E. Lee Academy squad, which won the 2015 Class A state crown, drops down from 2A for the first time since then.
