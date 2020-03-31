FLORENCE, S.C. — This much is known: The South Carolina High School League is scheduled to have a conference call Thursday relating to the status of spring sports. The season is suspended because of the coronavirus until at least April 6.
Area athletic and spring coaches were asked if they thought the season could be saved.
And if it could be saved, how?
“I think there is slim chance our season cane be saved at this point, which is very unfortunate and very depressing, especially for all the seniors in the state,” West Florence baseball coach Josh Brown said. “We are just going to be off for too long to just pick up and start playing. We will need a week and preferably two to get back into playing shape.
“It would take the SCHSL to allow the season to be extended considerably and would have to be very creative and do things we have never done before to try and finish the season. Some ideas could be a region tournament and region winners advance into a playoff tournament to get a state champion,” he added. “The main thing is we have to be allowed to go back to school to even have a chance to play. I don’t know if we will even get that opportunity. The virus numbers are rising more and more each day, which is not a good sign for anything.”
Chris Lloyd, who coached McBee to the past two Class A state baseball championships, offered his take.
“Personally, I think we are done until the beginning of the next school year, and possibly longer,” Lloyd said. “The governor has shut down beaches; restaurants are only to-go; North Carolina is out of school until May 15; Virginia with a stay-at-home order until June 10. There’s just too much unknown right now. I played tennis with a lawyer buddy of mine last week. Everyone’s afraid of a lawsuit right now and when the first lawsuit is placed, the domino effect begins. These are unprecedented times for sure and the best thing for everyone is to err on the side of caution.”
Wilson baseball coach Micah Young also explained his thoughts.
“Unfortunately, I think everything is going to be canceled. I hate it,” Young said. “We have worked so hard to get this Wilson baseball team off the bottom. We sit here 3-2 and 2-0 in the region coming off one of the biggest wins for Wilson in the last 10 years (defeating preseason No. 3 North Myrtle Beach at their place) then we find out that weekend the season is suspended. I hate it so bad for my seniors. They have worked so hard and put up with me for four years. And finally, Wilson sees the fruits of its labor and this happens. Unbelievable.
“My hope is we could take our first two region wins and then play a two-week, region-only season,” he added. “Or, a one-week, tournament-style play with the remaining region games and declare a region champion. Seat the remaining top four teams in the region and have some type of playoff. Single-elimination winner take all, if we need to. If we go back May 1, I think we could do that.”
Young simply hopes his players can get some kind of positive closure to this season.
“On top of that, the story my guys will remember is this virus and not how they turned around Wilson baseball,” he said. “You know with me, it’s all about my boys. I’ve done everything I ever hoped to, athletically. I just wanted my boys to learn and appreciate what it means to be a winner. Those lessons are not taught enough today.”
The baseball coaches at Darlington and Hartsville explained their thoughts.
“Maybe play just the region schedule,” Darlington baseball coach Joseph Kolodziej said. “Push playoffs back about four weeks from our start time so we can get those games in. The first week would be to get acclimated again. The other three weeks, we would play it out.
“When the playoffs start, maybe go single-elimination,” he added. “It would be quick, but you’re giving your players a chance to play. I think it would be fun to play into the summer. We do it already with American Legion and Junior Legion baseball.”
Kolodziej then thinks of his seniors.
“I don’t want to be the one that has to tell my seniors, or any seniors, that their season is done,” he said. “They have worked too hard for four years to be in this spot to have it taken away. I am not talking about the championships, but the team unity, camaraderie and memories that we can all look back on in five, 10, 20 years from now. Now don’t get me wrong. I understand how severe this pandemic is. But if it does go away in the allotted time that we have given it, then yes. We should find a way to play.”
Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey, who has 199 career wins, discussed what he thinks.
“I really don't think we will hear a whole lot from the SCHSL this week,” Gainey said. “With the reopening of schools being delayed again by the governor it is sort of a moot point to make a call at this time. Any guess I could make about the spring season would be just that at his point ... a guess! For my seniors, I hope there is a way for us to get some more baseball in. But I also realize that the health and safety of my players, their families, the fans, and my staff is priority one at this point!
“I respect the decision of the SCHSL and I sincerely appreciate what they have done already. They could have very easily shut down our season weeks ago but have been really patient and waited to see how all this will play out,” he added. “I've spoken to many other high school coaches, and few college guys as well, and got some really interesting ideas on how we can salvage some of our season. However, any of these contingency plans depend on what this crazy virus does. We can't lobby for anything if there is any chance that we will spread this virus.”
But what if things change and the season can resume?
“If we were to see levels decline to the point where we could safely play ball, then I am all for it,” Gainey said. “Condense the season to just region games, extend the season into June, just get the playoffs in, play in empty ballparks, are all ideas that I would support. Shoot, I'd support any idea that SAFELY allows us to finish what we started back in September or October when we started lifting and conditioning.
“These guys have been working for months just to get to the season. To get in some scrimmages and five games is not what any of us wanted. So, yes, if there is any way to play ball and do it safely, the Red Foxes are all for it!”
Lamar softball coach Chris Weaver shared his view.
“I hope they will say, ‘Let’s shoot for a May 11 beginning for SCHSL spring sports,” he said. “If we can begin May 4, with a week to practice, we could start that following Monday, the 11th.”
Weaver shared what he envisioned a resuming of the season could be.
“What I would like to see is region games played for two weeks, or a week of a double-elimination tournament to seed for the playoffs,” he said. “Playoffs could start Tuesday after Memorial Day weekend with games on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. By the second week in June, we would have all state championships done. Is this ideal? Probably not for schools that don’t have enough pitching in softball or baseball. But usually, depth and pitching wins championships, anyway.”
